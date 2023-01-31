Effective: 2023-02-05 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Calhoun and Union Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue cresting near 26.6 feet through the end of the weekend. It will then begin to fall slowly through the coming week, and fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 26.6 Sun 9 AM 26.6 26.5 26.3 **CRESTING**

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO