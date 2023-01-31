Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 08:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Sunflower The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 22.4 Sun 7 am CST 22.1 21.3 20.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 08:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River West 15.0 18.8 Sun 6 am CST 19.4 19.4 19.1
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 11:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 365.0 feet, Cornstalk Lane going to Nightingale Lane is flooded at Cypress Pond Slough. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 365.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 365.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 365.0 feet. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 11:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0