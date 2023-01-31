Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Calhoun and Union Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue cresting near 26.6 feet through the end of the weekend. It will then begin to fall slowly through the coming week, and fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 26.6 Sun 9 AM 26.6 26.5 26.3 **CRESTING**
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 09:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The estimated stage was 17.3 feet at 9:00 AM CST Sunday. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall to below 17 feet early Tuesday. The river will continue to fall to around 15.5 feet Wednesday, February 15. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 07/08/1916. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Calhoun and Union Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Roads in Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management area flooded. Thousands of acres of cultivated land flooded in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 20.5 feet Wednesday, February 15. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 27.3 Sun 9 AM 26.5 25.5 24.1 **FALLING**
