Read full article on original website
Related
Barenaked Ladies Set To Bring Their ‘Last Sumer On Earth Tour’ To Minnesota
Get ready for a nostalgic trip as three classic bands from the 90s are set to perform together in Minnesota. It's been more than 'One Week' since the popular 90's band performed in Minnesota and they will be back for two shows in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The Barenaked...
Joe Elliott Spent Most of Stadium Tour in ‘Total Isolation’
Joe Elliott spent most of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett in “total isolation,” calling it “the price of doing business in 2022.”. Def Leppard's frontman avoided hotels almost entirely, remaining holed up alone on his tour bus except for his driver. He allowed for a little social time with Nikki Sixx, but avoided any large gatherings in a bid to avoid contracting COVID and canceling shows.
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
Revered Bruce Springsteen Fanzine Closes Over Ticket Pricing Fury
Respected Bruce Springsteen fanzine Backstreets announced its closure after 43 years as a result of the musician's "dynamic ticket pricing" campaign, which saw tickets for his 2023 reunion tour with the E Street Band shooting out of many supporters' price ranges last year. The controversial strategy, overseen by Ticketmaster, meant...
L.A. Guns Share Zeppelin-esque New Single ‘You Betray’
L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new song titled "You Betray," the first single off their upcoming album Black Diamonds. You can listen to it below. With its throttling, mid-tempo groove and singer Phil Lewis' high-pitched wails, "You Betray" evokes Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," which, according to guitarist Tracii Guns, is not a coincidence.
Elton John Expands ‘Honky Chateau’ With Live Concert and Demos
Elton John will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of Honky Chateau by releasing an expanded version of the album on March 24. Originally released in May 1972, Honky Chateau was John's first chart-topping album, and features the hit singles "Rocket Man" and "Honky Cat." It was named after the 18th-century Chateau d'Herouville outside Paris where it was recorded and was the first to feature John's live band - guitarist Davey Johnstone, bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson – on every song.
The Six-Year Wait for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band Reunion
It’s hardly surprising that Bruce Springsteen didn’t intend to endure such a long break from the E Street Band. If he had his way, they’d have returned to the road two years ago, but because of the pandemic, it’s taken until 2023 for the way to be cleared.
Bryan Adams + Joan Jett To Play Xcel Energy Center Summer 2023
Two legendary names from 80's rock have teamed up to tour the United States this summer. Bryan Adams has teamed up with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for their 'So Happy It Hurts Tour' - playing 26 cities across the county. Minnesota is included, with a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 3.
Ozzy Osbourne Gives Up on Touring Ever Again
Ozzy Osbourne has finally given up on his hopes of touring again, admitting he is “not physically capable” despite desperate bids to regain his health, and canceling his previously announced 2023 European dates. The 74-year-old had endured a series of setbacks in recent years, the most serious of...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0