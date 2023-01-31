ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Greenwashing’ Boohoo Leading Ethical Fashion Talk

By Andre Claudio
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fizfn_0kXYZD8U00

Boohoo Group is trying to link its image to sustainability, not sweatshops .

On Feb. 14, the Manchester-based fast-fashion giant will host the ethical fashion panel “Fashion’s new ‘must have’: Ethical clothing starts with industry collaboration” at Source Fashion, a sustainable sourcing show in the United Kingdom.

During the conversation, five Boohoo executives will discuss how apparel brands and retailers are responding to the demands of conscious consumers and the importance of being known as an “ethical fashion brand”—with a healthy supply chain—to increase customer loyalty and improve brand reputation.

“With a hard-hitting content schedule designed to tackle the industry’s most important issues, I’m excited to welcome Boohoo to the stage as they highlight the increased importance of ethical sourcing in their business strategy,” said Suzanne Ellingham, director of sourcing at Source Fashion.

But is it possible for fast fashion and ethical sustainability to co-exist in the same breath?

Sustainable push

This isn’t Boohoo’s first attempt to push a sustainable narrative.

In November, the fashion e-tailer announced Kourtney Kardashian Barker as its newest ambassador, with “a focus on sustainability.”

As the newest face of Boohoo, the reality TV star was put in charge of shepherding two capsule collections, which she helped create “in tandem with a journey of investigation into opportunities for creating a more sustainable fashion future,” said Boohoo, whose parent company also owns brands including Karen Millen, MissPap, Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p2v3_0kXYZD8U00
Kourtney Kardashian Barker for Boohoo

However, social media did not take well to the news. In fact, many critics cited the Kardashians’ well-documented excesses, including their “jet-setting” and “water-budget-exceeding” ways in drought-stricken California. Others pointed out that Boohoo was “basically a fossil-fuel brand” since its clothes are full of petrochemicals.

“While most people would be more likely to elect the private-jet owning, drought-order defying celebrity as Queen of Overconsumption, Boohoo has made the head-scratching choice of appointing her their sustainability ambassador,” George Harding-Rolls, campaign manager at the Changing Markets Foundation—a corporate watchdog group—told Sourcing Journal when the collaboration was announced. “The announcement comes with little in the way of detail about how this new collection will be sustainable, how the brand is addressing working conditions, their over-reliance on fossil-fuel derived fibers, overconsumption, durability, waste—the list goes on.”

The Kardashian-Barker x Boohoo collab debuted about a month after the company—along with UK-based retailers Asos and George at Asda—was investigated for misleading its customers about the eco-friendliness of its clothing, footwear and accessories.

If the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), U.K.’s antitrust watchdog, finds that Boohoo violates the Green Claims Code—which requires that businesses back up environmental claims on goods and services—the regulator could “take enforcement action ” by requiring the companies to change their behavior. In a worst-case scenario, it could take them to court.

“People who want to ‘buy green’ should be able to do so confidently that they aren’t being misled,” Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said at the time. “ Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in tackling climate change, but only if they are genuine.”

In response, Boohoo said it would work “collaboratively” with the CMA, and is “committed to providing its customers with accurate information on the products they buy.”

Sweatshop scandal

Boohoo also has a checkered history with ethical operations in its supply chain.

Following allegations of sweatshop-like conditions at its factories in 2020, Boohoo commissioned an independent review. The findings revealed that the e-tailer knew of “widespread if not endemic” problems across its Leicester, England supply chain, which included numerous life-threatening health and safety violations and pay below the minimum wage.

Led by Alison Levitt, a former legal advisor to the Crown Prosecution Service, the three-month investigation deduced that while there was no evidence that Boohoo had committed any criminal offenses, reports about low wages and unsafe conditions were “substantially true” and the company’s monitoring of the “many failings in the Leicester supply chain ” proved “inadequate” because of “weak corporate governance.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Levitt also described filthy toilets, buildings in “deplorable” condition, and “no wholesome drinking water.” She added that Boohoo has “concentrated on revenue generation sometimes at the expense of equally important obligations which large corporate entities have.”

Despite the countless accusations, Boohoo released a Hail Mary statement to save face.

“We have made some mistakes but over the past 14 years we’ve done more right than wrong,” Mahmud Kamani, chairman of the Manchester-based ultra-fast-fashion e-tailer, told a U.K. parliamentary hearing December 2020. “Our business has been growing between 50 [percent] and 100 [percent] a year at the top line level and processes do fall away; what we are guilty of is not putting processes in fast enough.”

Additionally, Kamani said that while he was “shocked and appalled” by allegations of labor abuses, any noncompliance occurred at factories that Boohoo didn’t own or control. “I cannot possibly know everything in this business, but I do know this is a priority in our business,” he added.

About a year ago Boohoo turned the lights on at its new Leicester garment factory that it said would support up to 180 jobs.

“It is more than just a factory, it’s a hub of learning and collaboration, as it gives our own teams the chance to work onsite and an opportunity to see a working factory firsthand,” CEO John Lyttle said in a statement at the time. “We welcome the opportunity to share that knowledge with the amazing education institutions in the city and strengthen our collaborative working relationships with our approved suppliers.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Asos Clearing Out Overstock as Customers Whine About New Switch

The year barely started and already there are changes in the air for fashion and retail. Fast fashion e-tailer Asos raised the ire of some subscription customers after implementing a higher minimum in order to qualify for free next day delivery. The struggling operation also partnered with Secret Sales to move its overstocks out of the Asos platform. For matchesfashion.com, the turnaround under CEO Nick Beighton could be showing signs of progress, enough to garner additional financial support from majority owner Apax. And the ever acquisitive Frasers Group, following on the heels of stakes in Missguided and MySale.com, is taking a greater...
Sourcing Journal

Asos Joins Forces With GoodWeave to Fight Modern Slavery in India

Asos is taking another stand against modern slavery. The British e-tailer announced Thursday a partnership with GoodWeave International, a nonprofit that works to eradicate child, forced and bonded labor in international supply chains. Asos will kick off the program by onboarding three of its strategic apparel and accessories suppliers in India, where it works with 187 suppliers out of a global total of 1,019 per its 2022 factory list, with more to follow in subsequent months. Each facility will undergo audits and unannounced inspections by dedicated GoodWeave employers who are trained to spot red flags. Products covered under the GoodWeave Standard will...
Sourcing Journal

Layoffs at FedEx, Rivian, REI, Foot Locker Loom Large

Companies across sectors are tightening their belts to steer through uncertain times. And the home delivery boom for goods of every sort created by Covid may be seeing its bubble burst. Further evidence of the cooling trend in the last mile of the logistics chain came on Wednesday when FedEx announced it was cutting 10 percent of its officers and directors as the shipping giant’s stock has fallen by 20 percent in the last year amid waning shipper demand. FedEx, which operates on a June-May fiscal calendar, sounded the alarm that cost-cutting measures were on the way, announcing on its Q2 earnings call...
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Dozens More Stores as Bankruptcy Looms

As it attempts to streamline its operation in preparation for a potential bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close an additional 87 stores, along with its entire Harmon chain and five BuyBuy Baby locations. The company has approximately 50 Harmon stores. These closings are in addition to the 150 previously announced. The news comes after lender JP Morgan Chase sent Bed Bath & Beyond a default notice, and the retailer admitted in an SEC filing that it doesn’t have enough cash to pay its debts. While Bed Bath & Beyond has been in talks to see off assets, sources close...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Management Firm Alice James Global Supports Growing Brands

Regardless of company size, growth is typically the game plan. However, up-and-coming firms often lack the necessary talent to accelerate their operations and fully achieve their aspirations. One thing that many scaling fashion businesses don’t have is the funds to hire personnel for every single skill set. Even if they have the budget, it can be difficult to locate the right personnel for certain roles—especially amid the ongoing labor shortage. For both financial and recruitment reasons, companies can be missing talent in key areas like design, sourcing or production management, creating human resource holes that eat up time and slow processes...
AUSTIN, TX
Sourcing Journal

Abrand Jeans Launches TikTok Model Search

Abrand Jeans turns to TikTok to recruit a fresh face. Last week, the Australian contemporary denim brand launched the “Next Icons Models Search” in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision MGMT, a Melbourne-based talent agency. It’s the first time Abrand is using social media to search out new model talent. To compete, “up-and-coming” models and influencers of all genders must submit their best model walk for a chance to be the next face of Abrand Jeans. In addition, the winner will receive a cash prize of $35,000, a modeling contract and a photoshoot in a “dream location.” To apply, applicants must submit...
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair Diversifies Suppliers With ‘Celebrate Black Makers’ Launch

Wayfair announced a new push to diversify its suppliers with the Celebrate Black Makers initiative. The program was designed to recognize and promote Black-owned businesses selling their products on the home goods e-tail platform. “Through Celebrate Black Makers, we hope our diverse customer base will have the opportunity to shop everyday products for their homes made by Black designers and makers, while also exploring the many unique styles and design aesthetics available to them on our platform,” said Shardé Marchewski, Wayfair’s head of supplier diversity. The initial Celebrate Black Makers offering highlights three companies. Candice Luter Art + Interiors offers home decor pieces...
Sourcing Journal

Sustainable Fashion Policy Sparks Heated Texworld Debate

Texworld Evolution NYC picked up right where it left off. Continuing its Summer 2022 conversation surrounding recent wins in legislation and policy for sustainable and ethical fashion, Sharon Perez, Lenzing Fiber’s senior business development manager, moderated a panel revisiting these topics, exploring how far the industry has come and how much further there is to go. “[Fashion] is a $2.5 trillion industry; the view of it is fun, it’s glitzy, it’s glam. But a lot of us know there’s a lot of issues that we need to address,” Perez said, naming pervasive problems like chemical use and carbon footprints. “If we don’t do anything about it, it will just continue to grow and have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

New Circular Strategy? ‘Sneak it in’ and Make it ‘Authentic’

“I make fiber from trees.”“I tell everyone to ‘buy less, buy better.’”“My mommy makes clothes out of trash.” The panelists at Texworld NYC’s “From Linear to Circular” last week got a laugh at how they, or their kids, explain their sustainability careers to those outside the fashion industry. Unfortunately, comprehension within the industry isn’t always crystal clear, either. Before the fashion industry can close the loop and ease its 17-million-ton textile landfill problem, it needs to educate companies, and consumers, on the need to focus attention on how extending product life cycles can contribute to a circular economy. The panel was part of...
Sourcing Journal

‘Shein Stole My Design’: Fitness Influencer Cries Foul Over Lookalike Skirt

A popular fitness influencer and entrepreneur called out Shein over allegations that the fast-fashion giant stole the design for one of her skirts. Cassey Ho, CEO and lead designer of the Popflex activewear brand, took to social media to accuse Shein of plagiarizing her Pirouette Skort. “They stole my design. SHEIN STOLE MY DESIGN,” Ho said in an Instagram post. “I wish I could say ‘I can’t believe it!!!’ but actually, I can. I’ve seen numerous videos and articles written about Shein straight up robbing independent designer’s designs, but guess what? As much as the comments may show sympathy and anger, it’s...
Sourcing Journal

Canada Goose and Francesca’s Are Resale’s Latest Believers

Recommerce just won over two big brands. Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada Goose Generations, adding to its sustainability efforts. Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose‘s function-first outerwear and apparel in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime. Consumers can use Generations to trade in their Canada Goose outwear and apparel as well as shop an assortment of styles, heritage pieces and limited-edition items. The curated offerings pay homage to decades of care and craft, featuring vintage pieces from the brand’s 65-year archive that will frequently drop pre-owned items from consumers and...
Sourcing Journal

5 Davos Themes to Watch for Fashion and Retail

Influential leaders, CEOs, presidents, and public figures descended on Davos earlier this month for the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting after a three-year hiatus.  The post-pandemic winter forum confronted calls from activists, civil society, business, and academia for urgent action on a number of interconnected challenges, including the global economic crisis, war, climate, human rights, income and gender inequality. During roundtables and breakout sessions held on and around the famous Promenade, I watched as the apparel industry was reprimanded with hard-hitting data about its declining environmental and human rights record, and the fueling of unhealthy over-consumption driven by cheap products from...
Sourcing Journal

Experts at Manifest Say Managing Returns is a Balancing Act

Retail is grappling with a massive returns problem. Many companies claim they’re drowning in give-backs, but consumers still feel entitled to returns policies that work to their benefit. Panelists at the Manifest logistics conference this week discussed the impact of returns on retail’s bottom line, along with the current strategies at play to reroute or repurpose unwanted merchandise while keeping consumers satisfied. A recent report from returns software solution Loop Returns showed that 96 percent of shoppers believe returns policies directly reflect how much a brand cares about its relationship with them. Jonathan Poma, the group’s CEO and co-founder, said that brands...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Layoffs Hit Kohl’s as Retailer Hires Key Exec

Kohl’s, the once prosperous retail chain now fighting for survival, is close to naming Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO, the New York Times reported last week. Kingsbury had been named interim boss by the board after previous CEO Michelle Gass announced in November she was leaving to become Levi’s brand president. Kingsbury, a one-time executive at Burlington, was the nominated choice of Ancora Holdings, one of the activist investor groups seeking to force a sale of the Wisconsin-based company, which many now value more for its real estate holdings than its capabilities as a retailer. “We are very pleased that Kohl’s...
Sourcing Journal

Inflation is Pushing Shoppers Online

Consumers have inflation on the brain, and they’re changing the way they shop because of it. That’s according to online marketplace SaaS firm Mirakl, which surveyed 9,600 global shoppers during Q4 for its “Consumer Preferences in the Digital-First Economy” report released this week. The research showed that 86 percent of U.S. shoppers are looking for better value when browsing and buying, and as a result, 71 percent plan to move their product searches online over the next year. Consumers aren’t shifting spend online indiscriminately, however. In 2022, 46 percent of respondents said they conducted most of their shopping on a marketplace, up...
Sourcing Journal

Art and TikTok Drive Trends at Bluezone

Fine art and the art of imitation are behind two of the four trends that were on display at Bluezone in Munich last week.  The two-day trade show presented garments by mills, laundries and manufacturers that show the divide between consumers’ growing appreciation for form, skill and process, and Gen Z’s grassroots approach to trends moving at a rapid-fire pace, said Tilman Wröbel, creative director of Monsieur-T and Bluezone’s trend curator.  In “Modern Art Emporium,” garments reflect art’s presence in fashion and retail and vice versa.  “It goes beyond a designer saying something is a Mondrian dress,” Wröbel said. From Uniqlo sponsoring events at...
Sourcing Journal

Project NY Examines Representation in Content Creation

Representation in fashion has been a hot topic in recent years, with many brands and retailers attempting to rise to the challenge of combating systemic racism and becoming more inclusive. Last year, Gap Inc. unveiled its Power of the Collective Council, a group dedicated to creating better access and advocating for historically marginalized and vulnerable communities. VF Corp. is on track to reach gender parity at the director level by 2030 and 25 percent BIPOC representation during that same time frame, according to its 2022 annual profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA). In 2021, Target made a five-year, $2 billion investment in Black-owned businesses. A...
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Gucci Names Creative Director, Shein Taps Latam Chairman

Brands Gucci Kering and Gucci have announced that Sabato De Sarno will assume the role of creative director for the house. De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September 2023. In his new role, De Sarno will lead Gucci’s design studio, reporting to Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of the brand, leading the creative vision for Gucci’s women’s, men’s, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections. Origin Origin, a 10-year-old brand producing apparel, footwear and leather goods that are fully sourced and manufactured in the United States, announced Kip Fulks as a full-time strategic advisor and partner. As co-founder of Under Armour, Fulks helped navigate the Baltimore...
Sourcing Journal

Forever 21 Drops Rap Merch With Snoop Dogg Supergroup

Forever 21 is paying homage to its California roots. The fast-fashion retailer created a limited-edition collection with Mount Westmore—a supergroup comprised of West Coast rap icons Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 whose debut album “Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort” dropped on Dec. 9. Released Thursday, the collection features six gender-neutral pieces, including an army green bomber jacket, a black sweatshirt and three tees, all displaying the Mount Westmore logo and custom design elements that “pay tribute” to the group’s California roots. Rounding out the collection is a black hat with the Mount Westmore logo displayed across the front. “Our origin story at Forever 21 is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Are Men Ditching Basic Denim Styles?

New silhouettes, interest in vintage fashion and Gen Z’s revival of Y2K helped to reinvigorate the women’s denim category in recent seasons. It will share that spotlight with men’s in 2023.  With men’s fashion week season in full swing, new data from New York-based data analytics firm Trendalytics points to a growing interest in non-basic denim pieces for men.  Though straight and slim jeans in comfort stretch constructions have become the category’s bread and butter, men are beginning to take style cues from women’s vast range of fits. As seen on AMI’s and Dsquared2’s runways, Trendalytics said searches for men’s flare jeans...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy