Springfield, IL

Springfield Secretary of State facility closing for renovations

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One Secretary of State facility in Springfield will close this week.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday the facility on Dirsken Parkway will close Thursday at 5pm for renovations, including overhauling the building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. He estimates the building will be closed for two to three years.

A new temporary facility will open in Springfield at 1650 Wabash Ave starting Monday. The hours of the temporary facility are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility at Klein and Mason will remain open.

Old State Capitol receives $15 million for preservation

Giannoulias also encourages customers to complete services online on their website like renewing drivers license, purchasing license plate stickers, and getting a duplicate ID after being lost or stolen.

WCIA

