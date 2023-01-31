Read full article on original website
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
A New Trailer Imagines What 1989’s ‘Batman’ Would Look like Today
It’s been almost 35 years since Tim Burton’s Batman was unleashed on the world, and totally changed the way people — not to mention Hollywood — looked at superheroes. After decades where the public’s image of Batman was mostly Adam West’s quipping, dancing Caped Crusader — a totally viable, and secretly kind of fantastic interpretation of the character — here was a brooding, complex hero cloaked all in black rubber and leather. He didn’t joke, he didn’t smile, and he never, ever turned his neck.
New ‘Fast X’ Poster Teases the End of the Saga
Vin Diesel has threatened that the upcoming two-part Fast & Furious 10 (or Fast 10 and 11, depending on your counting preference) would end the franchise once and for all. It appears, based on the first film’s new poster that he is a man of his word. The film,...
Dave Bautista Desperately Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy
The world first met Dave Bautista as a pro wrestler in WWE. So his acting career trajectory from there made perfect sense: Lots of muscle-bound heroes (in films like Guardians of the Galaxy) and intimidating heavies (like in Spectre). But Bautista has proven himself to be more than a big physical presence. He’s headlined his own movies (like Zack Snyder’s horror thriller Army of the Dead) and now is starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, where he brings a lot of nuance and complexity to a character who could be a one-note monster. (In my review of the film, I said Bautista might be the best actor pro wrestling has ever produced.)
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts On Streaming
The moment you have been waiting for (assuming you love Marvel movies but don’t love going to see them in the theater) is here: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now on streaming. As of today, the sequel to Marvel’s massive hit is available to watch on Disney+. The movie,...
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 in New Featurette
Today is February 1 — which means there’s just one month to go until the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The third season of the hit Star Wars series debuts on March 1, with the first of eight new episodes about the continuing adventures of Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his sidekick, Grogu (as himself). To hype the release, Lucasfilm debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the season, which includes footage from Star Wars Celebration, interviews with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa, and includes a few new glimpses of this upcoming season of the series.
The Best Time Jumps in Movies
Movies are time machines. They can take us thousands of years into the past, or bring us far into the future. And they can bridge the gap between past and future in the literal blink of an eye thanks to the magic of editing. From a certain perspective, every single cut in every single movie is like a passive form of time travel.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: Shyamalan’s New Thriller Ain’t the End of the World
Never go on a vacation in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. You could wind up the sole survivor of a catastrophic train crash. Or maybe you’ll visit your grandparents’ house only to discover they are not who they seem. And don’t even think about going to the beach; everyone there turns prematurely old. Now Shyamalan’s made Knock at the Cabin, where a family’s vacation gets interrupted by four religious zealots who demand they sacrifice a loved one to prevent a global apocalypse. What’s Shyamalan got against vacations? Did he have a bad experience with a travel agent or something?
Daisy Ridley Says It Would Be ‘Amazing’ to Do More ‘Star Wars’
We’re now over three years removed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while the franchise continues on Disney+, it seems like we are no closer to getting a new Star Wars theatrical movie today than we were when Rise of Skywalker debuted in the winter of 2019. Projects have been announced, others have been rumored, but none have come close to fruition.
Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role in Super Bowl Ad
This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something. We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
40 Years Ago: ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Signs Off
Given the fact that superhero stories have dominated our television and movie screens for almost two full decades, it can be easy to forget that there was an earlier wave of them decades ago. This '70s-era micro-boom followed in the wake of the extraordinary, absurd and fantastically entertaining Batman TV...
Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ For Season 2
Well, they’re coming back, anyway. Again. For a second season — as Netflix has officially renewed the That ’70s Show revival series That ’90s Show for a second run of episodes. The show, which features the daughter of original characters Eric and Donna as she spends the summer with her grandparents (and Eric’s parents) Kitty and Red, proved to be a popular update of a beloved sitcom. That ’90s Show featured a mostly new cast of teenagers, plus original That ’70s Show cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, along with occasional guest appearances from the other That ’70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.
