VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an update on the six people shot and killed in Goshen on January 16, which included a 10-month-old baby, Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed on Monday that the deaths of the six individuals were a “cartel-style execution.” According to the Sheriff, the autopsies have confirmed that all six […]
A small memorial of candles and flowers sit under a portion of yellow crime scene tape circling the Goshen home where six people were gunned down this month. A teddy bear lays nearby with a cross. The Parraz family was massacred nearly two weeks ago. The victims included a 16-year-old...
UPDATE: The Huron Police Department has located and arrested the suspect, Rosita Bobadilla, 22, with the help of an anonymous tip. Thank you to all who helped find her. The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an...
Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
Suspects sought in "massacre" at California home that left 6 dead
Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of six people — including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby — in a shooting early Monday at a home in Central California. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Tuesday identified the victims as 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old son Nycholas Parraz. The shooting occurred at a residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. In a news conference Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified the victims as family members, and said it was...
