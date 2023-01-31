ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

CBS San Francisco

2 Norteños gang members arrested Central Valley family massacre

VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in Fresno County

UPDATE: The Huron Police Department has located and arrested the suspect, Rosita Bobadilla, 22, with the help of an anonymous tip. Thank you to all who helped find her. The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an...
HURON, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted, accused of stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are on the lookout for two suspects they say committed a commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into the cosmetology store, CosmoProf, and walked out with over $4,000 worth of barber shears. They also caused about...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Suspects sought in "massacre" at California home that left 6 dead

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of six people —  including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby — in a shooting early Monday at a home in Central California. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Tuesday identified the victims as 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old son Nycholas Parraz. The shooting occurred at a residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. In a news conference Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified the victims as family members, and said it was...
GOSHEN, CA

