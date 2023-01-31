Fall Out Boy Reveals Dates for ‘So Much for (Tour) Dust’ 2023 North American Trek
Fall Out Boy is set to hit stages across North America this summer for its first headlining solo tour since 2018 on the “So Much for (Tour) Dust” tour. The 29-date trek will be in support of the veteran pop-punk band’s upcoming studio album “ So Much (for) Stardust ,” coming March 24 via Fueled by Ramen/ Elektra Records .
The band will be joined by several opening acts on select dates including Bring Me the Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr.
The tour is slated to start in the band’s hometown on June 21 with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and will make stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Atlanta and Toronto, among several other cities. The closing show is on Aug. 6 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey.
Ticket pre-sales for “So Much for (Tour) Dust” go on sale Feb. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For all dates and details, please visit the official Fall Out Boy website .
The band recently played to a sold-out crowd for an intimate one-off show at Chicago’s intimate Metro venue, which bassist Pete Wentz described as “the closest our band has to church.” The band first played at the venue in September 2002. The show featured the live debut of two “Stardust” singles, “Heartbreak Feels So Good” and “Love From the Other Side,” which arrived alongside a music video earlier this month.
Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
June 27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 1 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
July 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 1 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
August 2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park
August 4 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
