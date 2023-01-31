Read full article on original website
'Let the Right One In' Deserves a Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 1 of Let the Right One In.It continues to be rough out there in the world of streaming. On Monday, it was announced that the series Let the Right One In would not be continuing on at Showtime. Despite having a strong first season that boasted some really compelling performances which made for one of the best episodes of last year, its future now remains uncertain following a disappointing cancellation. It wasn’t alone as the rebooted Dexter: New Blood, the already-shot Three Women, and the new American Gigolo all got the axe as part of a rebranding at the streamer. While cancelations are always part of making television, there is something that continues to feel particularly crushing about seeing a litany of streaming shows only run for a single season and then get cut short. While not all are great, many deserve to continue on.
From ‘Ghosts’ to ‘Starstruck’: 11 Underrated Comedies to Brighten Up Your Year
Nowadays, streaming services are full of all kinds of comedy projects. With buzzworthy projects like Only Murders In The Building and Ted Lasso getting all the praise though, it's easy to overlook some of the hidden gems. Which is why we've come up with a list of several projects that are too good to be this underrated:
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Talks Filming 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian' in Opening Monologue
Saturday Night Live brought Pedro Pascal on to host with musical guest Coldplay and the show was a great highlight of Pascal's charm. He had fun and in turn, it was fun to watch him on stage, and it all started with a monologue that was clearly emotional for the actor. But the show itself was also an important one for the editors of Saturday Night Live.
'Waller': Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the DC Series
For those familiar with the DC universe, they know that Amanda Waller is one of the most ruthless, cold, and dangerous characters in the entire universe. Even in a world full of aliens, time travelers, and crazy billionaires dressed in Bat-Suits, Waller is a force to be reckoned with. For that reason, the character has had many iterations in different media played by various actors, including CCH Pounder in Justice League Unlimited (and most of the Batman games), Pam Grier in Smallville, Angela Bassett in Green Lantern, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Arrow. While each of these iterations has been slightly different, the new series Waller, starring Viola Davis, is sure to not only let us deep-dive into who Amanda Waller is but also connect us to many possible heroes in what will become the new DC universe. This new series is a spin-off of both Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. It will follow Waller in her role as the director of ARGUS, which for those who are curious has stood for four different things throughout its history.
New 'You' Season 4 Part 1 Images Show Penn Badgley on a Hunt
After three seasons of watching anyone who has the misfortune of obtaining the attention and affection of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You, it's hardly surprising everywhere he walks looks suspiciously like a murder scene. As is known to committed fans of the Netflix thriller, Joe's now somewhat predictable behaviors follow a pattern of stalking, obsessing and killing all romantic former romantic flames. His latest self-indulgent serial killer antics forced him to flee suburban America for England after his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) evaded his bloody charms. With a new identity as university lecturer Professor Jonathan Moore, Season 4 is shaping up to put Joe's lust for love and life (taking) to the test. Just days ahead of the release, new images have been unveiled spotlighting Joe on a new hunt.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in February 2023
It’s hard to believe that the first month of the year is already over! And with Netflix’s latest announcements of their upcoming releases, it can feel like a lot is happening in so little time. So, why not make the most of it this February? With some popular shows like You and Outer Banks returning to the streamer with their new seasons and anticipated shows like Freeridge launching, Netflix has put together a well-rounded list of content that you can binge on in February. If that’s not enough, then you can also check out their newly added library of foreign language shows and series.
'Harlem' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Comedy Series
Harlem is back with an all-new season! Everyone’s favorite besties are making a return to the vibrant neighborhood of Harlem NYC in Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series. Harlem follows a group of four strong-minded women who met in college and navigated their 20s together. Now embracing their 30s, Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye are trying to find their place in the world, all while balancing the other stuff (specifically romance). Season 2 follows the girls 13 months since we’ve last seen them. With newer problems and hotter lovers, the new season is going to get spicier.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
Netflix Dominates Nielsen Charts with 'Ginny & Georgia,' 'Kaleidoscope' and 'Wednesday'
Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia was the most-watched series in the first week of the year according to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The series was closely followed by streamer’s heist drama Kaleidoscope on the second spot and was followed by Wednesday on the third spot. Per the report,...
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
10 Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Since the beginning of phase one in 2008, all the way to the present, there is no doubt that Marvel has smashed the cinematic universe. From epic hero team-ups to jaw-dropping villain takedowns, Marvel's cinematic efforts manage to be continually captivating no matter how many replays. With the third installment...
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
10 of the Best Meryl Streep Supporting Performances of All Time
Meryl Streep is a legendary figure in the film industry thanks to her history of memorable major performances such as Sophie Zawistowska in Sophie's Choice or Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady and high-profile awards. Some even think that Streep’s presence guarantees a fantastic movie. In addition to all...
'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel
the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:
'The Flash': Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher Returning for Final Season
As the old adage goes, "Go big or go home," and The Flash is taking that to heart for its ninth and final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, The CW series added three more returning cast members to its lineup ahead of the premiere next week. Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher will reprise their roles for Season 9.
Who Exactly Is the DCU's New Hero, Swamp Thing?
Among the many announcements that DC co-CEO James Gunn made this past Tuesday, one of the more exciting bombshells was the reveal of a brand new Swamp Thing film. While a number of A-list characters had films unveiled, like the Superman film Superman: Legacy and the Batman film The Brave and the Bold, there were also a number of upcoming screen adaptation announcements featuring many lesser known characters, Swamp Thing being one of them. This new take on the character was described by Gunn as a "very dark horror story" that will cover his origin story, so it seems as though the creators behind the film are already on the right track to doing him justice. Swamp Thing has always inhabited and been one of the main faces of the eerier parts of the DC universe, so seeing this corner of the world already being made into a priority is hugely invigorating. This adaptation will be following in the footsteps of decades in comics, TV shows, film adaptations, and video games, but will only benefit from being able to pull from such a rich history.
New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Funko Pop Showcases a Terrifying Wanda Maximoff
It's been almost nine months since the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) graced the screen with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now fans of the character can rejoice as Funko has announced that a brand-new Pop! figure of is now available to pre-order and will be released this March.
Toni Collette to Star in Revenge Thriller 'The Prima Donna'
The Staircase costars Toni Collette and Odessa Young will reunite in the twisted revenge thriller The Prima Donna. The film, set in the rarified world of opera, will be written and directed by Nathan Silver for Cornerstone. Set in Rome, the David Gordon Green-produced film will center around Livia Angelli (Collette), a renowned opera diva who is preparing for the role of a lifetime when she's suddenly confronted with her fresh-out-of-rehab estranged daughter, Mimi (Young).
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Rossi Needs to Retire or Move on From This Story
In the final few seasons of Criminal Minds on CBS, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) returned to the Behavioral Analysis Unit to fill the role of team leader left open by the departure of Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson). While overseeing her fellow agents — Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — as they hunted society’s most dangerous persons, Prentiss began to rely heavily on the experience and expertise of David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), longtime member of the team and one of the department’s co-founders. However, given Rossi’s age (Mantegna is currently 75 years old), the question of when Rossi would retire also became a topic of interest for the series in these seasons as well. In the final episodes of the show’s thirteenth season, Assistant Director of National Security Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) got her claws into the BAU. She questioned the efficiency of every member of the team, sans JJ who she appointed as the temporary team leader. When she was completely dissatisfied with the BAU’s performance, Barnes reassigned several members of the team, forcibly retiring and condemning Rossi to a life of writing his hit, best-selling books and their accompanying movie adaptations. (How horrible.) Since then, this topic has never been retired, and it’s getting awfully exhausting to continually revisit this.
