10 Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Since the beginning of phase one in 2008, all the way to the present, there is no doubt that Marvel has smashed the cinematic universe. From epic hero team-ups to jaw-dropping villain takedowns, Marvel's cinematic efforts manage to be continually captivating no matter how many replays. With the third installment...
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Funko Pop Showcases a Terrifying Wanda Maximoff
It's been almost nine months since the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) graced the screen with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now fans of the character can rejoice as Funko has announced that a brand-new Pop! figure of is now available to pre-order and will be released this March.
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
Netflix Dominates Nielsen Charts with 'Ginny & Georgia,' 'Kaleidoscope' and 'Wednesday'
Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia was the most-watched series in the first week of the year according to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The series was closely followed by streamer’s heist drama Kaleidoscope on the second spot and was followed by Wednesday on the third spot. Per the report,...
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
How 'Andor's VFX Designs Incorporate the Original Death Star Trench Run
Even though it's been months since Andor aired its season finale, the Disney+ series is still giving us plenty of tidbits to talk about. The Star Wars spinoff focused on Diego Luna's character from Rogue One is full of thought-provoking dialogue and impressive action sequences, as seen in the story's conclusion. While the series' main focus is the development of its characters, Andor still has plenty to deliver when it comes to its easter egg department. One instance of the show implementing a neat hidden reference in the background was the inclusion of cast modular pieces from the original Death Star trench run from A New Hope.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Shonda Rhimes Teases Unconventional Happy Ending
Dearest gentle reader, we are now only a few months away from boarding the time-travelling carriage prepared by Shonda Rhimes to take us back to the origins of our favorite TV monarch, Queen Charlotte. Netflix announced a few days ago that the Bridgerton prequel is on its way to us and will be arriving this Spring. As buzz continues to grow around the prequel, creator, Rhimes is continuing to tease fans on what to expect from our titular queen's love story with King George and all the complexities that saw it herald a new societal change in the ton.
'Halloween' Stuntman & Michael Myers Actor George P. Wilbur Dead at 81
Famous Hollywood stuntman and actor George P. Wilbur died at the age of 81 this past Wednesday. While Wilbur had an over 60-year career, the actor will mainly be remembered for his numerous horror contributions. Particularly as Michael Myers in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For many fans, Wilbur was one of the best actors to ever wear the iconic white mask with Return of Michael Myers being a fan-favorite film in the beloved slasher franchise.
Toni Collette to Star in Revenge Thriller 'The Prima Donna'
The Staircase costars Toni Collette and Odessa Young will reunite in the twisted revenge thriller The Prima Donna. The film, set in the rarified world of opera, will be written and directed by Nathan Silver for Cornerstone. Set in Rome, the David Gordon Green-produced film will center around Livia Angelli (Collette), a renowned opera diva who is preparing for the role of a lifetime when she's suddenly confronted with her fresh-out-of-rehab estranged daughter, Mimi (Young).
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done
Sony Pictures has just announced that the buddy cop duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the streets of South Beach for a fourth installment of the enormously popular franchise, Bad Boys. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will team up to direct the pair again after collaborating with the tandem on Bad Boys For Life in 2020 that more than maintained the momentum for the series raking in a cool $426 million at the box office. The announcement comes a full 28 years after the making of the original, and though the new film does not yet have a title, the news could not have come at a better time for Smith, who will no doubt be looking for anything and everything to talk about other than what transpired at the now infamous 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
'Harlem' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Comedy Series
Harlem is back with an all-new season! Everyone’s favorite besties are making a return to the vibrant neighborhood of Harlem NYC in Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series. Harlem follows a group of four strong-minded women who met in college and navigated their 20s together. Now embracing their 30s, Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye are trying to find their place in the world, all while balancing the other stuff (specifically romance). Season 2 follows the girls 13 months since we’ve last seen them. With newer problems and hotter lovers, the new season is going to get spicier.
'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel
the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:
New 'You' Season 4 Part 1 Images Show Penn Badgley on a Hunt
After three seasons of watching anyone who has the misfortune of obtaining the attention and affection of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You, it's hardly surprising everywhere he walks looks suspiciously like a murder scene. As is known to committed fans of the Netflix thriller, Joe's now somewhat predictable behaviors follow a pattern of stalking, obsessing and killing all romantic former romantic flames. His latest self-indulgent serial killer antics forced him to flee suburban America for England after his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) evaded his bloody charms. With a new identity as university lecturer Professor Jonathan Moore, Season 4 is shaping up to put Joe's lust for love and life (taking) to the test. Just days ahead of the release, new images have been unveiled spotlighting Joe on a new hunt.
Vin Diesel Shares Concept Art for 'Riddick 4: Furya'
Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel recently revealed a new piece of concept art for the long-awaited Riddick 4: Furya, teasing a mysterious new character. Widely recognized as Diesel's first major acting breakthrough as an action star, the character of Riddick was first introduced in the 2000 sci-fi action film Pitch Black from writer and director David Twohy (The Arrival). The first film became cult classic, leading Diesel and Twohy to come together again for 2004’s sequel The Chronicles of Riddick. The third live-action film of the franchise, Riddick, returned the titular character to the limelight nine years later in 2013. Riddick’s strong box office numbers and high DVD sales led to Diesel and Universal announcing that they were pursuing a fourth film in the franchise – even with the success of the Fast & Furious franchise taking away the incredibly well-known actor’s attention from the Riddick’s world, set 500 years in the future.
Who Exactly Is the DCU's New Hero, Swamp Thing?
Among the many announcements that DC co-CEO James Gunn made this past Tuesday, one of the more exciting bombshells was the reveal of a brand new Swamp Thing film. While a number of A-list characters had films unveiled, like the Superman film Superman: Legacy and the Batman film The Brave and the Bold, there were also a number of upcoming screen adaptation announcements featuring many lesser known characters, Swamp Thing being one of them. This new take on the character was described by Gunn as a "very dark horror story" that will cover his origin story, so it seems as though the creators behind the film are already on the right track to doing him justice. Swamp Thing has always inhabited and been one of the main faces of the eerier parts of the DC universe, so seeing this corner of the world already being made into a priority is hugely invigorating. This adaptation will be following in the footsteps of decades in comics, TV shows, film adaptations, and video games, but will only benefit from being able to pull from such a rich history.
