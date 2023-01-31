Among the many announcements that DC co-CEO James Gunn made this past Tuesday, one of the more exciting bombshells was the reveal of a brand new Swamp Thing film. While a number of A-list characters had films unveiled, like the Superman film Superman: Legacy and the Batman film The Brave and the Bold, there were also a number of upcoming screen adaptation announcements featuring many lesser known characters, Swamp Thing being one of them. This new take on the character was described by Gunn as a "very dark horror story" that will cover his origin story, so it seems as though the creators behind the film are already on the right track to doing him justice. Swamp Thing has always inhabited and been one of the main faces of the eerier parts of the DC universe, so seeing this corner of the world already being made into a priority is hugely invigorating. This adaptation will be following in the footsteps of decades in comics, TV shows, film adaptations, and video games, but will only benefit from being able to pull from such a rich history.

2 DAYS AGO