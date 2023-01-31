HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features the famous twin smokestacks, seen in the town of Hershey and on the building’s facade.

