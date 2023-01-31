Read full article on original website
Midstate shelters open due to frigid weather
(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go. Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372. Daily Schedule:. Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Lights Out: 10 p.m. Awake: 6 a.m. Shelter...
Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
Harrisburg Police looking for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
State workers returning in-person a boost for downtown businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg businesses took a hit when state employees began working from home during the pandemic. Daily lunch crowds dwindled down, but restaurants are ready for a comeback, now that Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered thousands of state employees to return to the state Capitol in-person.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
One injured after Lancaster County fire
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
ZooAmerica offering ‘Fantastic Fridays’, other events for February
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Winter is a great time to visit ZooAmerica. Not only because some of the animals are more active during this time of year, but ZooAmerica offers events for the whole family to enjoy. The park’s Fantastic Fridays are back. This means you can visit the...
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County on Saturday, Feb. 4. Officials were called to the scene at the 300 block of Liberty Court in Silver Spring Township at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Silver Spring Township Fire Company has told abc27 that most of the fire was at the back of the home.
First Aid Friday: 4 Minute Cities
In a medical emergency, minutes count! In today’s First Aid Friday, we’ll learn more about the 4 minute city and how it’s saving lives right here in the Midstate. Nathan along with Asheleigh Forsburg from the Peyton Walker Foundation shares more about Cumberland County’s 4 Minute City program, how it’s impacted the health of the community and what’s next for the program.
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Hershey’s Chocolate World unvails 50th anniversary chocolate sculpture
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features the famous twin smokestacks, seen in the town of Hershey and on the building’s facade.
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
Artisan chocolate shop brings international chocolate flavors to Central Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — With Valentines Day quickly approaching, like me, you may be frantically looking for some ‘sweet’ ideas to get for your significant other – look no further than the locally owned Cocoa Creek Chocolates. The Camp Hill-based Cocoa Creek Chocolates was founded...
York County Race Club Pledge of Allegiance
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by the York County Race Club. If you would like to submit a video from your organization, please follow the directions below:. Hold your phone as still as possible. Avoid recording the Pledge in an area that has a lot of...
