ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Midstate shelters open due to frigid weather

(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go. Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372. Daily Schedule:. Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Lights Out: 10 p.m. Awake: 6 a.m. Shelter...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for missing man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

State workers returning in-person a boost for downtown businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg businesses took a hit when state employees began working from home during the pandemic. Daily lunch crowds dwindled down, but restaurants are ready for a comeback, now that Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered thousands of state employees to return to the state Capitol in-person.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster County fire

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County on Saturday, Feb. 4. Officials were called to the scene at the 300 block of Liberty Court in Silver Spring Township at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Silver Spring Township Fire Company has told abc27 that most of the fire was at the back of the home.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

First Aid Friday: 4 Minute Cities

In a medical emergency, minutes count! In today’s First Aid Friday, we’ll learn more about the 4 minute city and how it’s saving lives right here in the Midstate. Nathan along with Asheleigh Forsburg from the Peyton Walker Foundation shares more about Cumberland County’s 4 Minute City program, how it’s impacted the health of the community and what’s next for the program.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Chocolate World unvails 50th anniversary chocolate sculpture

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features the famous twin smokestacks, seen in the town of Hershey and on the building’s facade.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Race Club Pledge of Allegiance

Today’s Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by the York County Race Club. If you would like to submit a video from your organization, please follow the directions below:. Hold your phone as still as possible. Avoid recording the Pledge in an area that has a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy