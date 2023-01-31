ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Rule U.K. Box Office

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTmGC_0kXYVxj400

It was a closely fought weekend at the U.K. and Ireland box office between “ Avatar: The Way of Water ” and “ Pathaan ,” with the former edging the top slot.

Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” topped the charts for the seventh weekend in a row with £2.1 million ($2.6 million) for a total of £70.6 million, per numbers from Comscore.

Yash Raj Films’ Bollywood film “Pathaan” debuted close behind in second place with £1.9 million. Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film released midweek on Jan. 25 across 223 locations. The film collected £1.4 million for the weekend (Friday-Sunday) and £1.9 million in total including Wednesday and Thursday.

On Jan. 25, “Pathaan” had the highest opening day ever for an Indian title in the U.K. with £319,000. No film had ever crossed the £300,000 mark on a single day prior to this. This was also the highest single day collection for any Indian film at the U.K. box office. “Pathaan” broke its own record on consecutive days, earning £345,000 on Friday and £556,000 on Saturday, which is currently the highest-grossing single day for an Indian title.

The previous first day record at the U.K. box office for an Indian film was Yash Raj’s “Sultan” (2016) which collected £271,000.

“Pathaan” also became the second Indian film to debut in second position in the U.K. after “RRR,” which debuted with £650,204 in 2022 and finished its run with £974,990. The film is also the highest grossing Indian film in the U.K. post pandemic, surging past “Ponniyin Selvan: I,” which had an opening weekend of £745,386 and a lifetime gross of £1.2 million.

The highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the U.K. box office is Yash Raj’s “Dhoom 3,” which collected £2.7 million in 2013.

The weekend also saw four other debuts. Lionsgate’s “Plane” bowed in third place with £1.16 million and Entertainment One’s “ The Fabelmans ” in fourth position with £1.06 million. Trinity’s “The Wandering Earth II” debuted in ninth position with £385,959 and Trafalgar’s concert film “Billie Eilish: Live At The O2 (Extended Cut)” in 10th with £329,407.

There is a glut of releases this week. Midweek, on Feb. 1, Sony is opening anime “Sword Art Online The Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night” and Trafalgar “BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas,” featuring the globally popular Korean band.

There are three wide 300+ location releases on Feb. 3. Universal is opening “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” with a voice cast of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinaut, Olivia Coleman, Harvey Guillén, Samson Kayo, Wagner Moura, Anthony Mendez, John Mulaney, Florence Pugh, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Ray Winstone; and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin,” starring Dave Bautista.

A24 is bowing Darren Aronofsky’s awards season darling “The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and Samantha Morton.

Picturehouse is opening Alice Diop’s Venice winner “Saint Omer,” BFI Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes-winning and Oscar nominated “EO” and Modern Dina Amer’s Red Sea winner “You Resemble Me.”

Other openers include Signature’s “She is Love,” Dartmouth’s “Husband,” Independent’s “Heading West: A Story About A Band Called Shooglenifty,” MusicFilmNetwork’s “I Get Knocked Down” and Park Circus’ 70th anniversary 4K restored version of “Roman Holiday.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Eyes No. 1 Opening to Dethrone ‘Avatar 2’

After eight weeks of release, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will likely abdicate the top slot at the box office this weekend, as M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and Paramount’s comedy “80 for Brady” look to open above the James Cameron film on domestic charts. Universal’s “Knock at the Cabin” brought in $5.4 million on Friday from 3,643 venues, a figure that includes roughly $1.45 million in Thursday previews. The apocalyptic thriller is currently on track to open on top of the box office with roughly $14.5 million, though those estimates fall shy of the $15 million to...
Variety

Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Gets Late 2024 Release Date

If you were not entertained by the first “Gladiator” movie, maybe the sequel will change your mind. Director Ridley Scott’s follow-up to “Gladiator” will release on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced Friday. “Aftersun” Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star. The untitled sequel will be produced by Scott, his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher David Scarpa will write the script. Released in 2000, the original “Gladiator” starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Since Maximus...
Variety

Seth Rogen Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Geared Toward’ Kids: They’re ‘Just Not For Me,’ an Adult with No Children

As a producer on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” Seth Rogen has a hand in one of television’s most popular comic book properties. In a new interview with Total Film magazine, Rogen admitted that “The Boys” would “not exist or be interesting” without the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean he watches Marvel movies. The actor said that as an adult with no children, he finds it hard to get into the MCU, as it’s a bit too “geared toward” children for his personal taste. “I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of...
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘The First Slam Dunk’ Takes Top Spot in Fifth Weekend

Japanese animation film “The First Slam Dunk” was the undisputed champion at the South Korean box office over the weekend. Not only did depose “Abatar: The Way of Water” from first place it also grew its week-on-week performance by 10% – in its fifth weekend on release. A week earlier the two top titles were much closer. Korean box office charts which rank performance by the number of tickets sold placed “The First Slam Dunk” on top. But in terms of gross receipts, “Avatar 2” had been the top seller. Over the latest weekend “The First Slam Dunk” earned $2.89 million from...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Knocks Down ‘Avatar 2’ at Box Office, ‘80 for Brady’ Touches Down in Second Place

M. Night Shyamalan’s horror film “Knock at the Cabin” collected $14.2 million in its opening weekend, enough to top box office charts and dethrone “Avatar: The Way of Water” after spending seven weeks at No. 1. The creepy thriller, from Universal, just barely beat the weekend’s other new wide release, “80 for Brady,” which scored in second place with $12.5 million from 2,912 North American theaters. That’s a major win for Paramount, which backed the sports comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, because older audiences have been reluctant to go to theaters in pandemic times. Critics weren’t...
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Variety

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Nike Film ‘Air’ to Get $7 Million Super Bowl Ad From Amazon, Plus Unprecedented Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is about to shake things up in the theatrical world. The studio is poised to give its Ben Affleck-Matt Damon drama “Air” an unprecedented theatrical release for a streaming service. Sources say Amazon will release the film, which centers on real-life shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of basketball phenom Michael Jordan, on 3,000-plus screens domestically. In addition, Amazon is planning an exclusive theatrical window that’s comparable to or even longer than those from major studios. The film debuts in cinemas worldwide on April 5. After its exclusive theatrical run, the Affleck-helmed film will...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Ben Aldridge Gets Emotional Recalling Coming Out as Gay: ‘You’re Going to Make Me Cry’

Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...
Variety

‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Preps Directorial Debut, ‘Honor of Persia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, a best actress winner at last year’s Cannes for “Holy Spider,” is ready to move into directing, currently developing a feature debut under the working title of “Honor of Persia.” “It has been years and years that I am writing. It’s about my last year in Iran,” she told Variety at Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival where she has served as head of its Nordic Competition jury.  When a scandal derailed her career back in 2006, she fled the country, fearing for her life. But she is ready to come back to these difficult moments, she says.  “With any trauma, whether it’s rape or war,...
Variety

Sundance: ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street (EXCLUSIVE)

Bleecker Street has acquired Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut “The Starling Girl,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Last November, Parmet was named one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch for 2023. Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically later this year. The deal is for North American rights. The drama follows 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), who struggles to find her place in the fundamentalist Christian community that raised her. According to the film’s official synopsis, “even her greatest joy — the church dance group — is tempered by worry that her love of dance is actually...
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Titanic’ Overseas, Becoming No. 3 Biggest International Release in History

James Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” has overtaken James Cameron’s other blockbuster “Titanic” as the third-highest grossing movie in history at the international box office. The sci-fi sequel has now generated $1.538 million overseas, trailing only James Cameron’s other blockbuster “Avatar” ($2.1 billion) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.9 billion) in terms of international ticket sales. Cameron, unfortunately, didn’t direct “Endgame” so he’s only responsible for three of the four biggest international releases of all time. The mega-budgeted “The Way of Water” has resonated across the globe, with $636 million at the domestic box office and $2.174 billion worldwide. On...
Variety

‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq

After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
Variety

Reliance Entertainment Pacts With T-Series, Benaras Mediaworks for International Distribution of ‘Faraaz,’ ‘Bheed,’ ‘Afwaah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s Reliance Entertainment, a producer on Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” has pacted with T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks to distribute Sudhir Mishra’s “Afwaah,” Sinha’s “Bheed” and Hansal Mehta’s “Faraaz” internationally. First up is Mehta’s hostage drama “Faraaz,” starring Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar Soni, which releases Feb. 3. The film, which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, unfolds over one night and is based on an incident in July 2016, where armed gunmen held up customers at the Holey Artisan Bakery, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for 12 hours, before killing 20 of them and two of...
Variety

Inside Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Disaster: ‘The Conditions Were Absolutely Inhumane’

When John heard that Netflix was making a reality show version of the streamer’s hit drama “Squid Game,” he was all in. His love of the original series resonated with casting agents and, to his amazement, he was tapped as one of 456 contestants playing the U.K.-filmed game. As far as John was concerned, that eye-watering $4.56 million cash prize — the biggest ever in reality history — had his name on it. “I thought I was going to win it, because I’m so competitive,” says John, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity. “When it comes to...
Variety

Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK Talk Prime Video Counterfeiting Thriller ‘Farzi’

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor makes his streaming debut with crime thriller “Farzi” on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Through his career Kapoor has largely starred in films that are both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, including “Jab We Met,” “Kaminey,” “Haider,” “Udta Punjab” and “Padmaavat,” working with the cream of India’s filmmaking talent. “Farzi” is led by renowned “The Family Man” creator duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (together known as Raj & DK), who are the showrunners, directors and executive producers. The screenplay is written by Sita R. Menon and Suman Kumar along with Raj & DK. It is produced by...
Variety

‘Mission: Impossible’ Composer Lorne Balfe Joins Mikael Hafstrom’s Epic, ‘Stockholm Bloodbath’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lorne Balfe, the Grammy Award winning score composer of “Dark Knight,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” has joined the top notch key crew of “Stockholm Bloodbath,” Mikael Håfström’s epic adventure movie produced by Viaplay Studios. Balfe, whose prestigious credits also include “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “His Dark Materials” and “Genius,”  is creating the score for “Stockholm Bloodbath” in collaboration with Steffen Thum, an up-and-coming German composer. The female-led epic adventure movie, which marks Viaplay’s second English-language film original following “Hilma,” lensed in Prague and Budapest, and wrapped shooting two weeks ago. The prominent cast includes Sophie Cookson (“Kingsman: The...
Variety

As ‘Casanova’ Score Gets Re-Release, Alexandre Desplat Discusses Nino Rota’s ‘Crazy’ Score for the Fellini Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Nino Rota’s soundtrack for Federico Fellini’s 1976 film “Il Casanova,” which is getting a re-release via Italian record label CAM Sugar, has been a favorite of Alexandre Desplat’s ever since the Oscar-winning French composer first listened to it at 15 years old. The magnificently staged film stars Donald Sutherland as the legendary 18th-century Venetian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, who sought wealthy patrons and sexual encounters as he traveled from Venice to Paris, London, Germany, Rome and Austria, where he makes love to a mechanical doll. The 27 remastered tracks on Rota’s “Casanova” score are being re-released by CAM Sugar in collaboration with Decca Records...
Variety

‘Mad Fate’ Director Soi Cheang to be Honored by Hong Kong Festival – Global Bulletin

‘MOTORWAY’ DIRECTOR IN THE DRIVING SEAT Cheang Pou Soi (better known as Soi Cheang) whose latest film “Mad Fate” will premiere this month at the Berlin Film Festival, will be further honored next month when the Hong Kong International Film Festival makes him its Filmmaker in Focus. He was born in Macau, but gained his footing in the much larger Hong Kong film industry, under the tutelage of Ringo Lam, Andrew Lau, Joe Ma, Wilson Yip and Johnnie To. He achieved a breakthrough with 1999 digital video “Our Last Day.” “Cheang is a key figure among Hong Kong’s post-1997 generation of filmmakers and notable...
Variety

Yellow Veil Pictures Boards World Sales Rights on Larry Fessenden’s Werewolf Horror Film ‘Blackout,’ Drops Teaser Poster (EXCLUSIVE)

Yellow Veil Pictures announced it has boarded world sales on Larry Fessenden’s upcoming horror film “Blackout,” and also released the film’s first teaser poster. The film, which is currently in post-production, will begin the festival circuit later in 2023 after finishing its photography in Hudson Valley, New York this past fall. “Blackout” depicts a painter who, convinced he is a werewolf, creates chaos in a small town at each full moon. The horror film joins Fessenden’s own “monsterverse,” with the New York-based actor and filmmaker’s vampire-themed breakout feature “Habit” (1995) and Frankenstein-inspired “Depraved” (2019). “Blackout” is the second partnership between Yellow Veil...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy