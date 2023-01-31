Medical marijuana should be legal in Texas, a majority of Texans believe, according to a poll released Thursday by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. The poll found that 82% of Texans support the Legislature passing a bill that would allow people to use marijuana for a wide range of medical purposes with a prescription. Is it time to legalize medical marijuana in Texas? Uh-oh, I think I’m getting sick. Better find some weed! *cough cough* Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

