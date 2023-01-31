Read full article on original website
Teatro Real de Madrid to Showcase Modern European Premiere of Corselli’s ‘Achille in Schiro’
The Teatro Real de Madrid is set to present the modern European premiere of Francesco Corselli’s “Achille in Schiro” starting on Feb. 17, 2023. The opera, which will be presented in co-production with the Theater an der Wien, will run through Feb. 25, 2023 for a total of five performances. Mariame Clément directs a cast starring countertenors Franco Fagioli (Achille, Pirra) and Tim Mead (Ulisse); sopranos Francesca Aspromonte (Deidamia) and Sabina Puertolas (Teagene); tenors Krystian Adam (Arcade) and Juan Sancho and (Nearco), and bass Mirco Palazzi (Licomede). Ivor Bolton conducts the Coro Titutal del Teatro Madrid and the Orquesta Barroca de Sevilla.
Michelle Bradley to Headline ‘Tosca’ at San Diego Opera
The San Diego Opera will present Puccini‘s “Tosca” this March. The famed work will star soprano Michelle Bradley, bass-baritone Greer Grimsley, and tenor Marcelo Puente. Other cast members include baritone Michael Sokol, tenor Joel Sorensen, and soprano Abigail Allwein. Valerio Galli conducts. Performances are set for March...
Òpera a Catalunya Announces Cast Change for ‘Madama Butterfly’
Òpera a Catalunya has announced a cast change for its production of “Madama Butterfly.”. The company said that Hiroko Morita will no longer perform the role of Cio-Cio San. As a result, Tina Gorina and Carmen Solís share the role of “Madama Butterfly.”. Gorina is a...
Obituary: Influential Director & Artistic Director Jürgen Flimm Dies at 81
On Feb. 4, 2023, German theater and opera director Jürgen Flimm died at the age of 81 in Berlin. Born on July 17, 1941, Flimm was born in Gießen and studied the theory of drama, literature, and sociology at the University of Cologne. He would begin his career with his first position as assistant director at the Munich Kammerspiele in 1968.
Semperoper Dresden to Present Local Premiere of Reimann’s ‘Die Gespenstersonate’
Semperoper Dresden is set to present the Dresden premiere of Reimann’s “Die Gespenstersonate” starting on Feb. 17, 2023. The opera, which features a group of living and undead meeting for dinner, will be staged by Corinna Tetzel. The opera will star Sarah Alexandra Hudarew, Justyna Ołów, Jennifer Riedel, Eva Maria Summerer, Matthias Henneberg, Jürgen Müller, Philipp Nicklaus, Andrew Nolen, and Michael Pflumm. Yura Yong will conduct.
Opera Revue to Present Opera and Burlesque Show ‘Debauchery at the Dakota’
The Toronto-based opera company, Opera Revue, combines opera and burlesque in its upcoming “Debauchery at the Dakota.”. The Valentine’s Day program will feature selections from R. Strauss to Weill to Elvis. Soloists include soprano Danie Friesen and baritone Alexander Hajek. Claire Elise Harris will join them on piano. Each vocal selection will be paired with a “mixed-gender” troupe of burlesque dancers, including local burlesque choreographer A’Slayna von Hunt.
Michael Fabiano, Ailyn Pérez, Lawrence Brownlee & Nina Stemme Lead San Francisco Opera’s Gala
The Centennial Season of San Francisco Opera is set to culminate on June 6, 2023 in a special concert and dinner honoring the Company’s 100-year history. The concert will be led by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim, former Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles, and former Principal Guest Conductor Patrick Summers and will be available as a livestream for a worldwide audience.
Mary McCabe, Wendy Ferguson, Sinéad O’Kelly Headline Northern Ireland Opera’s ‘The Salon Series’
Northern Ireland Opera has announced the launch of “The Salon Series.”. The series will feature six performances around historic venues throughout Northern Ireland. The series will get a total of six performances throughout 2023 for a total of 36 showcases overall. “’The Salon Series’ is a [program] I’ve been...
Criticism on Fridays: The Voices Raised Against the Coming Changes At the MET
The Modern Biz-Dev Strategies At the Met Seem to Cause a Predictable Public Response. In this crazy and cruel world, stay classy and go to the opera. We are proud opera lovers, standing for the high art, for the most sophisticated art form. We want to preserve the heritage, and keep it great. We don’t follow the modern global market trends.
International Conductor’s Guild Elects New Officers and Board Members
The International Conductor’s Guild (ICG), in collaboration with La Asociación Española de Directores de Orquesta (AESDO) and with the support of Berklee College of Music Valencia, held their 2023 International Conference in Valencia, Spain, in mid-January. ICG is a service organization focused on advancing the art and profession of conducting.
Ruby Dibble to Headline Curtis Opera Theatre’s ‘La Voix Humaine’
Curtis Opera Theatre will present “La Voix Humaine” on Feb. 14, 2023. The monodrama by Poulenc will feature mezzo-soprano Ruby Dibble. She will be directed by Marcus Shields with Lisa Keller accompanying at the piano. The showcase kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time. “This piece is a...
Anna Netrebko Postpones Arezzo Recital to Feb. 17
The Guido D’Arezzo Foundation has announced the postponement of Anna Netrebko’s recital on Feb. 7, 2023. The organization said that due to severe inflammation of the oral cavity that has affected Netrebko, the recital at the Teatro Petrarca will now be held on Feb. 17, 2023. Ticket holders will be able to use their original tickets for the new date and anyone wishing to get a refund will also be able to do so.
Will Liverman Releases New Music Video
Will Liverman has released a new Music Video for the piece “I Dream a World.”. The video is performed by Will Liverman and Damien Sneed. Sneed composed the music while the text comes from a work by Langston Hughes. The video comes a few days before Liverman performs a...
Opera Orlando to Launch Spring Masterclass Series
On February 11, 2023, Opera Orlando will launch their Spring Masterclass Series. Held at the Broadway United Methodist Church, the series will open on with a class by composer and conductor Nicolas Giusti; the Roman-born conductor has led performances around the world and last appeared with OO in their 2019 production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”
New England Conservatory to Present ‘The Magic Flute’
The New England Conservatory has announced its Winter-Spring Concerts. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal performances only. The company is set to present Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” Robert Tweten conducts NEC Opera students and members of NEC Philharmonia in two concert performances of the beloved work. The performances will be held at the NEC: Jordan Hall.
