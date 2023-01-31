Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in Kane Courthouse incident
A Batavia man is facing charges after police allege that he threatened to harm himself with a pair of scissors at the Kane County Courthouse in St. Charles Wednesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Daeshawn J. Clemons was at the courthouse for a scheduled court appearance when he learned that there was a warrant for his arrest from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Police allege that Clemons grabbed a pair of scissors from a desk and began threatening to harm himself.
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
WSPY NEWS
Morris man who missed Kane County trial sentenced for punching woman
A Morris man is being sentenced to three and half years in prison for punching a woman at a Geneva bar in February of 2021. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 42-year-old David Hietschold skipped his trial and now is wanted on an arrest warrant.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police handing shooting investigation over to Aurora Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department is now saying that a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Monday night did not happen in Montgomery. The department says that it has turned the investigation over to the Aurora Police Department. Rush Copley Hospital, which is where the victim was treated, is in APD's jurisdiction.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police investigating over $12,000 in stolen perfume
Oswego police are investigating three thefts that resulted in over $12,000 worth of perfume being taken from the Ulta store located in the 2500 block of Route 34. Police say the thefts happened on January 21, 23, and 31. A news release did not say whether it is believed that...
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police
A 53-year-old Wheeling woman was killed after 2 vehicles hit her Thursday night, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora chief of police says there is no justification for death of man at the hands of Memphis police
Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says there is no justification for the death of Tyre Nichols in January at the hands of five Memphis police officers who are now facing second degree murder charges. Cross spoke about it in a letter to the community earlier this week. Cross acknowledges...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WSPY NEWS
Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
3 Cook County residents allegedly stole perfume, Neosporin from Walgreens before leading police on chase
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for three Cook County residents accused of stealing perfume and other merchandise from a Willowbrook Walgreens store. Kyla Simmons, 20, of Chicago, Duane Robinson, 23, of Chicago, and Monteriana Williams, 20, of Oak Park have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police investigate fatal traffic crash involving pedestrian, seek witnesses
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash at the intersection of Martin Avenue at Brom Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
fox32chicago.com
Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
Man who allegedly tried to murder in-laws charged with trying to hire hitman from Will County prison
A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of his in-laws in their home in Unincorporated Crete is now also charged with trying to hire a hitman from prison.
Cash reward offered for information in Naperville robbery
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a robbery inside a business earlier this month. The robbery happened at a business in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5 by an individual standing in line. The offender...
WSPY NEWS
No trial dates yet in Plattville murder case
No trial dates have been set yet in the murder case of Cody R. Sales, of Plattville. The 27-year-old Sales is accused of murdering his mother Nancy Sales with a hammer. Sales, who is in custody in the Kendall County Jail, appeared briefly in Kendall County Court Tuesday morning. Sales' public defender Jason Majer says that he's waiting on medical paperwork still.
Glenview man charged after attempted kidnapping of girl at school bus stop, police say
A Glenview man has been charged after police said he tried to kidnap a student after she got off her school bus Monday.
Chase bank in Bloomingdale catches fire after car crash severs gas line
A car crash severed a gas line and started a large fire at a bank in northwest suburban Bloomingdale Friday evening.
