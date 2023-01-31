ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The future of the $900-billion U.S. trucking industry could be decided in California

By ADAM BEAM
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

As California regulators explore new rules to put self-driving semi-trucks on the road, labor unions are rushing to the state Legislature to ask for a new law they say will protect their jobs — the start of a debate that could shape the future of the nation's nearly $900-billion trucking industry.

California already has rules governing self-driving cars and delivery trucks that weigh less than 10,001 pounds. Now, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is gathering information for potential new rules that would let self-driving semi-trucks weighing as much as 80,000 pounds on the road.

The rule-making process takes a long time, and is mostly crafted by officials in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. Labor unions aren't waiting around for that to happen. Instead, they've asked the Legislature — where they have considerably more influence given their prolific campaign contributions — to intervene.

On Monday, more than 100 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters joined Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, a Democrat from Winters, as she announced new legislation to require all self-driving semi-trucks to have a human driver present to oversee them.

Labor leaders focused much of their messaging Monday on public safety — an argument seemingly tailored to appeal to the driving public.

Mike Fry, a San Francisco truck driver with 27 years of experience, told a frightening story about a passenger car losing control and getting wedged beneath his trailer. Fry said he knew not to slam on the brakes, so he slowly made his way to the side of the road and drove next to some bushes that dislodged the car, which he said “popped the car out like a Pop-Tart.”

“You cannot program instinct into a computer,” Fry told the crowd. “There is no way they can think like that.”

But beyond safety issues, labor unions see the technology as a threat to their jobs. Speakers at the rally attacked what they view as corporate greed, name-dropping Elon Musk, the billionaire head of electric vehicle company Tesla. The company has promised to deliver semi-trucks that would be able to follow one another autonomously in a convoy.

Teamsters regional Vice President Lindsay Dougherty said California has 500,000 commercial truck drivers on the road, giving it outsized importance in terms of shaping national transportation policy.

“So goes California, so goes the rest of the nation,” she said. “If we lose this, we're never getting them back.”

Multiple companies are testing self-driving technology for semi-trucks, and many have eyed California as a place to eventually deploy the technology given its busy ports that require lots of trucks to transport goods to warehouses.

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Assn., an industry trade group that supports self-driving technology, has argued that autonomous trucks would make for safer roadways, asserting that computers make fewer mistakes than humans. Asked about Aguiar-Curry's bill, the group pointed to a statement from Executive Director Jeff Farrah issued last week in response to a public hearing on potential new state regulations.

“It's important to remember that it will take time for AV [autonomous vehicle] trucks' full potential to be reached in the Golden State, with deployment taking place gradually over the years to fill in current and future labor shortages,” Farrah said. “Therefore, it is imperative the California DMV begin a rule-making for development of AV trucks so consumers and businesses can realize these opportunities while also preparing the workforce of tomorrow for this shift.”

Aguiar-Curry said she isn't opposed to fully self-driving semi-trucks but believes the technology isn't ready.

“There may be a time, 30 or 40 years from now — and I won't be around to see it — where hopefully that they might be able to do that,” she said. “This isn't the time to do it. It's all about timing.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 100

Phil Crist
5d ago

Self driving semi-trucks? A really bad idea, one that will once again will only benefit corporate executives who will be relieved of paying a working person honest wages.Self driving vehicles are also inherently dangerous.

Reply(8)
41
charlie raynes
5d ago

If they make it legal to put trucks on the road without drivers they also should be held responsible for any damages including locked up for accidents that kill or hurt people

Reply(4)
25
Thomas Huebner
5d ago

once this goes through how many jobs will be lost.and they talk about growth and adding jobs. they are destroying America

Reply(9)
38
Related
proclaimerscv.com

With Gavin Newsom’s “Pitiful” Contract, California Union Expects Hikes of 43%

With a ratio of 59% to 41%, hundreds of state-employed scientists in California rejected a tentative labor deal, conveying a message to the Newsom government and union leaders that the increases suggested in that offer were inappropriate. The outcome of the vote was released by the union that represents these...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads

California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Per Capita Spending Doubles – Where Is It Going?

California’s state government is spending twice as much as it did a decade ago, and by every metric that matters to ordinary Californians, things have only gotten worse. Even without further analysis, this is an incredible fact. California’s state government, in constant dollars, is spending nearly twice as much per resident as it did a decade ago, and what do they have to show for it? Are the schools better? Are the roads improved? Is crime and homelessness down? The answer to these and similar questions is no.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Relief for California’s gas price pains

Maybe the governor called a special legislative session for the wrong type of gas price. In the face of wallet-busting gasoline prices across the state last summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the state Legislature in December to tax the “excessive” profits of California oil refiners. But since then, prices at the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Referendum against setbacks for new oil wells qualifies for ballot

An attempt to overturn a state law banning new oil and gas wells near schools, hospitals and businesses open to the public has qualified for the November 2024 ballot. The qualification of the referendum blocks SB 1137 from going into effect. The bill by Sen. Lena A. Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, requires a minimum setback of 3,200-feet between what it calls “sensitive receptors” — such as homes, schools, childcare facilities, playgrounds, hospitals and nursing homes — and new or reworked oil and gas production wells.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
calbrokermag.com

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mix96sac.com

We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years

All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Alvarado-Gil Announces Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Make Rape of an Unconscious Person a Violent Felony

February 4, 2023 - Senator Alvarado-Gil (SD-Jackson) introduced a new public safety bill this week making rape of an unconscious person a violent felony in California. The current law in California deems rape as a “violent felony” only when committed against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, fear, or the threat of violent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
519K+
Followers
80K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy