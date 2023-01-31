Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
WNYT
Wanted Kingsbury woman taken into custody
A wanted woman from Kingsbury was arrested Thursday. Vanessa Graham, 40, allegedly attacked another woman in front of a child under the age of 17, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. She also knowingly failed to follow a court order for officials to collect evidence of the crime. Graham...
Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops
A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
WNYT
Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants
An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
State Police: Impaired driver crashes into Milton home
After hitting the house, the driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.
Fort Plain man arrested, accused of vandalism and arson
In addition to vandalism and arson, police say the subject defecated on the floor of one of the trailers and in the apartment.
Kingsbury wanted woman arrested after investigation
Wanted woman Vanessa L. Graham, 40 of Kingsburg has been arrested. Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham after an investigation into a domestic incident.
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
Wanted Man Fleeing Cops Dies After Crashing In Knox, Police Say
A 49-year-old man wanted by police died after leading troopers on a chase and crashing in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident began at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, when troopers reportedly witnessed Jason Benn, of Cohoes, driving erratically in Albany, on Washington Avenue Extension. State Police...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal
POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
Road rage suspect follows victim to a police station
The suspect followed the victim into the North Greenbush Police parking lot and was taken into custody.
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Meet Cooper: Schenectady Police Department's Furry New Recruit Will Comfort Trauma Victims
He’s got four legs, is undeniably handsome, and (presumably) doesn’t mind getting paid in treats and belly rubs. Cooper the labradoodle is the newest member of the Schenectady Police Department, the agency announced on Facebook. The dog made his big public debut while accompanied by his handler, Detective...
Teacher Who Hid Camera In Bathroom Of Capital Region School Sentenced: 'Betrayal Of Trust'
A former middle school teacher in New York is heading to prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside a staff bathroom at the school where taught.Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of the Town of Colonie, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of two to six years behind bars in Al…
WNYT
Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase
A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
