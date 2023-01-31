ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, NY

WNYT

Wanted Kingsbury woman taken into custody

A wanted woman from Kingsbury was arrested Thursday. Vanessa Graham, 40, allegedly attacked another woman in front of a child under the age of 17, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. She also knowingly failed to follow a court order for officials to collect evidence of the crime. Graham...
KINGSBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops

A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants

An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal

POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
POWNAL, VT
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase

A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
POWNAL, VT

