FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects
Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
Local non-profit and recovery center rises from the ashes and starts to rebuild
It's a new beginning at the Lighthouse Recovery Center and Program in Downtown Fresno.
GV Wire
Bank of America Delivers $1.85 Million in Grants to Fresno and Visalia Nonprofits
Valley nonprofits looking for help might want to strike up a conversation with Bank of America. The nation’s second-largest bank directed $1.85 million in philanthropy to nonprofits and charities in its Fresno-Visalia market in 2022. In addition, Bank of America topped the JUST list of Top 100 U.S. Companies...
Porterville Recorder
Yokuts Proud: McDarment's mural depicts her culture
Poyomi McDarment wanted to create a piece of art that depicts her Yokuts heritage. She has done just that with a mural in Porterville. The mural depicts the Tules, other plants, animals and women of her heritage McDarment values so much. The mural is located on a building and faces Wallace at the corner of Wallace and Orange adjacent to the St. Anne's Food Pantry across from Santa Fe Elementary School.
clovisroundup.com
Central Valley Wins Second Annual U.S. Army All-Star Football Game
January 28, 2023: Excellence and commitment were celebrated in the U.S. Army All-Star football game at Sunnyside High School this weekend, presented and sponsored by Golden Charter Academy and Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD). The all-star team was made up of senior football stars from all over the valley, coached...
Local high school holds fundraiser for fallen police officer
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Honoring the life of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, the Sierra Pacific girl’s basketball team and the Hanford Police Department held a collection drive during Friday’s game against Reedley High School. “It’s very sentimental in our city right now knowing we […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Sirimarco Family Contributed to the “Clovis Way of Life”
Vincenzo “Jim” Sirimarco was born in San Sosti, Italy on October 22, 1892. The town was dedicated in 1020 AD by Greek Byzantine Monks of Acquaformosa. Michele Sirimarco is the present Mayor of San Sosti (estimated population 2,300). Twenty year-old Jim would arrive at the port of New...
KMPH.com
Students turn sheet metal into beautiful art at California State Prison Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Students in the Sheet Metal Program at California State Prison Corcoran are using art as a way to beautify the institution. They are creating colorful plants out of pieces of sheet metal. These art pieces are replacing water-hungry plants to help with the drought. People...
St. Charles Borromeo Church now open in Visalia
After 11 years of construction and delays, Thursday was the grand opening and dedication mass of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Visalia.
GV Wire
Fresno Council Aide Hopes to ‘Burrow’ His Way Past McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has drawn a second opponent for the 2024 election. Unlike Andy Morales who announced last week, John Burrows has the support of the local Democratic Party establishment. David Taub. Politics 101. Burrows, 28 of Fresno, is familiar to local journalists. He is the spokesman...
New Coca-Cola distribution site for Fresno approved by planning commission
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno planning officials approved a new Coca-Cola distributing center in the city Wednesday evening, but those living close to the proposed site were also present to oppose the proposal in person. The old center is currently located on East Malaga in South Central Fresno, but staff members say it’s in dire […]
One million dollars in funding available for small business owners in Fresno
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation and the City of Fresno are looking to help small business owners who are financially struggling or behind on bills.
Porterville Recorder
City of Porterville, Mighty 190 talk strategy
Last week the Mighty 190 Coalition and the City of Porterville held a strategic planning session for how to develop tourism along Highway 190 over the next 1 to 3 years. The Mighty 190 is a local promotion and tourism collaboration that promotes the attractions and communities located in southeastern Tulare County along Highway 190. The Mighty 190 began in September 2016 as the Highway 190/Western Divide Highway Snow Removal committee and evolved into what it is today. The mission is to strengthen tourism by promoting business and recreational activities to bolster the local economy while protecting the area's natural history.
clovisroundup.com
A message from our Mayor Lynne Ashbeck
Thank you, Clovis Roundup, for being such a strong local voice and for this opportunity for Councilmembers and City Department leaders to be contributors each month through this new column to share news of interest, discuss issues on our mind, and engage residents in this public forum. The Clovis Roundup...
thesungazette.com
Krstic caps historic career in Farmersville
Farmersville Police Chief Mario Krstic will retire this month as the longest active police chief in the state, a beloved figure in the community, and a mentor for nearly every corner of city hall. Farmersville – Farmersville’s beloved police chief will serve the city for the last time on Valentine’s...
KMPH.com
Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
KMJ
New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
thesungazette.com
Porterville hospital makes prevention ‘PACT’ with patients
PORTERVILLE – Sierra View Medical Center rang in the new year by celebrating the one year anniversary of their newest program, which focuses on helping patients prevent future trips to the hospital. The Sierra View Medical Center’s (SVMC) Bridge Services created the Post-Acute Care Transitions program at the dawn...
Porterville Recorder
CS Bakersfield 75, UC San Diego 69, OT
CS BAKERSFIELD (8-15) Collum 5-10 12-14 23, Henson 4-8 4-4 14, Smith 1-8 2-6 4, McGhee 10-14 1-2 26, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Panopio 2-3 1-2 6, Kas.Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 20-28 75. UC SAN DIEGO (8-16) Kosakowski 0-6 0-0 0, Nwaokorie 3-5 4-4...
Porterville Recorder
Local man still dealing with cleanup site: bill now more than $600,000
Chuck Widlund is still technically on the hook for a bill that has now reached more than $600,000 for testing that was done on a property he bought when it came to preparing for the toxic cleanup of the site. “They haven't said they've taken me off the hook,” said...
