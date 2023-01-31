ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hanford Sentinel

45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects

Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
HANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Yokuts Proud: McDarment's mural depicts her culture

Poyomi McDarment wanted to create a piece of art that depicts her Yokuts heritage. She has done just that with a mural in Porterville. The mural depicts the Tules, other plants, animals and women of her heritage McDarment values so much. The mural is located on a building and faces Wallace at the corner of Wallace and Orange adjacent to the St. Anne's Food Pantry across from Santa Fe Elementary School.
PORTERVILLE, CA
clovisroundup.com

Central Valley Wins Second Annual U.S. Army All-Star Football Game

January 28, 2023: Excellence and commitment were celebrated in the U.S. Army All-Star football game at Sunnyside High School this weekend, presented and sponsored by Golden Charter Academy and Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD). The all-star team was made up of senior football stars from all over the valley, coached...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local high school holds fundraiser for fallen police officer

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Honoring the life of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, the Sierra Pacific girl’s basketball team and the Hanford Police Department held a collection drive during Friday’s game against Reedley High School. “It’s very sentimental in our city right now knowing we […]
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Aide Hopes to ‘Burrow’ His Way Past McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has drawn a second opponent for the 2024 election. Unlike Andy Morales who announced last week, John Burrows has the support of the local Democratic Party establishment. David Taub. Politics 101. Burrows, 28 of Fresno, is familiar to local journalists. He is the spokesman...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

City of Porterville, Mighty 190 talk strategy

Last week the Mighty 190 Coalition and the City of Porterville held a strategic planning session for how to develop tourism along Highway 190 over the next 1 to 3 years. The Mighty 190 is a local promotion and tourism collaboration that promotes the attractions and communities located in southeastern Tulare County along Highway 190. The Mighty 190 began in September 2016 as the Highway 190/Western Divide Highway Snow Removal committee and evolved into what it is today. The mission is to strengthen tourism by promoting business and recreational activities to bolster the local economy while protecting the area's natural history.
PORTERVILLE, CA
clovisroundup.com

A message from our Mayor Lynne Ashbeck

Thank you, Clovis Roundup, for being such a strong local voice and for this opportunity for Councilmembers and City Department leaders to be contributors each month through this new column to share news of interest, discuss issues on our mind, and engage residents in this public forum. The Clovis Roundup...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Krstic caps historic career in Farmersville

Farmersville Police Chief Mario Krstic will retire this month as the longest active police chief in the state, a beloved figure in the community, and a mentor for nearly every corner of city hall. Farmersville – Farmersville’s beloved police chief will serve the city for the last time on Valentine’s...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
SELMA, CA
KMJ

New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville hospital makes prevention ‘PACT’ with patients

PORTERVILLE – Sierra View Medical Center rang in the new year by celebrating the one year anniversary of their newest program, which focuses on helping patients prevent future trips to the hospital. The Sierra View Medical Center’s (SVMC) Bridge Services created the Post-Acute Care Transitions program at the dawn...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

CS Bakersfield 75, UC San Diego 69, OT

CS BAKERSFIELD (8-15) Collum 5-10 12-14 23, Henson 4-8 4-4 14, Smith 1-8 2-6 4, McGhee 10-14 1-2 26, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Panopio 2-3 1-2 6, Kas.Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 20-28 75. UC SAN DIEGO (8-16) Kosakowski 0-6 0-0 0, Nwaokorie 3-5 4-4...
SAN DIEGO, CA

