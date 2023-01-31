ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

UPDATE: House fire on Lewis Street determined an accident

By Odyssey Fields
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeZUr_0kXYTLhE00

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) has determined that the January 30th house fire that occurred on the 500 block of Lewis Street was accidental.

During their investigation, fire officials learned there were several extension cords plugged into each other, including a fireplace, which caused an overload.

Fatal house fire in Danville leaves one dead

Fire officials say extension cords are for temporary use and should never be connected to a major appliance. They say the biggest concern with using an extension cord to power appliances is using the wrong cord which can lead to overheating, damage to the appliance, and increase the risk of a fire or electric shock.

Fire safety experts share tips on fire prevention and protection

The Electrical Safety Foundation shares a few safety tips when using an extension cord:

  • Do not overload extension cords or allow them to run through water or snow on the ground.
  • Do not substitute extension cords for permanent wiring.
  • Do not run through walls, doorways, ceilings, or floors. If the cord is covered, heat cannot escape, which may result in a fire hazard.
  • Do not use an extension cord for more than one appliance.
  • Multiple plug outlets must be plugged directly into mounted electrical receptacles; they cannot be chained together.
  • Make sure the extension cord or temporary power strip you use is rated for the products to be plugged in, and is marked for either indoor or outdoor use.
  • The appliance or tool that you are using the cord with will have a wattage rating on it. Match this up with your extension cord, and do not use a cord that has a lower rating.
  • Never use a cord that feels hot or is damaged in any way. Touching even a single exposed strand can give you an electric shock or burn.
  • Never use three-prong plugs with outlets that only have two slots for the plug. Do not cut off the ground pin to force a fit. This defeats the purpose of a three-prong plug and could lead to an electrical shock. Never force a plug into an outlet if it doesn’t fit.
  • Buy only cords approved by an independent testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Intertek (ETL), or Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

DFD says no matter if you are using an air conditioner or space heart, always practice fire safety when using appliances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

Related
chathamstartribune.com

Victim of house fire identified

Fire marshal offers tips for use of extension cords. The woman who died after a house fire earlier this week was identified as Annette Marie Howard, 70, of 512 Lewis St. in Danville. The Danville Fire Marshal determined that the fire was accidental and was the result several extension cords...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along 29S ramp in Danville after pursuit leads to crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the ramp. EARLIER STORY: The U.S. 29S exit ramp into North Carolina is closed Saturday after a police chase led to a single-vehicle crash. According to Danville Police, the vehicle crashed near West Main Street and a detour is in place...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three juveniles hospitalized after shooting incident in NW Roanoke

UPDATE 2/4 10:41 AM: ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department says three teens were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday, Feb. 3. Police were called out in reference to a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW at approximately 8:35 p.m. While responding to the scene they received another call regarding another victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers say when they arrived at the scene on 22nd Street NW they located a juvenile male inside a home suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The juvenile at the scene was then transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pedestrian hit in Chatham

A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Suspect wanted after shots fired in South Boston neighborhood

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A search is underway on the Southside for a suspect who fired multiple shots in a South Boston neighborhood. According to the department, shots were fired in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, which is near the College Street area, around 1 a.m. in January.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WFXR

Fatal house fire in Danville leaves one dead

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department has reported that a house fire occurred on the morning of Jan. 30, claiming the life of a woman trapped inside. According to reports, around 3:50 a.m., a fire started at a residence on the 500 block of Lewis Street. On the scene, emergency responders arrived to find […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville police asks for community help to identify wanted man

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville PD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man they say has been involved with thefts from vehicles. Police say the man seen in the photo above was involved in stealing things from vehicles during the week of Jan. 31. DPD did...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side

Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy