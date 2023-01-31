ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most From Their 2022 Peak

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As rising mortgage rates threw cold water on the housing market last fall, prices fell dramatically in some of the country’s hottest cities for homebuyers. But as mortgage rates decrease again, experts say house hunters...
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for Feb. 2, 2023: 30-Year Rate Dips

The average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance moved higher over the past seven days, while 30-year fixed refinance rates went down. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also made gains. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal...
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks That Have Already More Than Doubled in 2023

Carvana soared 115% in January, but bankruptcy concerns are still rattling in the engine. BuzzFeed has skyrocketed 233% in January, but it still needs to prove its long-term viability. Carvana and BuzzFeed are still well below where they were at the beginning of last year. You’re reading a free article...
AOL Corp

Homebuilder PulteGroup ramping up housing construction as demand recovers

Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) announced plans this week to increase its pace of new builds in 2023, aiming to match an anticipated increase in demand in the market. “Our plan is for a consistent cadence of new starts,” Ryan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at PulteGroup said on the company's earnings call Tuesday.
CNBC

Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions

If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
Truth About Cars

Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate

The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheConversationAU

Higher interest rates, falling home prices and real wages, but no recession: top economists' forecasts for 2023

Australia’s Reserve Bank is set to push up rates once again at its first meeting for the year on Tuesday, according to all but two of the 29 leading economists surveyed by The Conversation at the start of 2023. Those experts predict we will still be living with higher rates by the end of the year, although they should start to come down in 2024. Their average forecast is an increase in the bank’s cash rate target from 3.1% to 3.6% during 2023. That’s enough to add an extra A$190 to the monthly cost of servicing a $600,000 variable mortgage, bringing...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
