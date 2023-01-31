Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Move A Whopping $743M In 3 Transfers
The cryptocurrency market has been on a rollercoaster ride as the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD has been rebounding and now sits at around $23,000. In the midst of this year's gains, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD whales are turning heads among crypto traders. The whales have just moved a massive $743 million of the two cryptos in just three transfers, according to Blockchain data.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for HealthEquity
Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $86.0 versus the current price of HealthEquity at $60.145, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated HealthEquity...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Benzinga
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga
Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – ALIZY
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE ALIZY publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Looking To Invest In Natural Disaster Recovery? This Fund (FEMA) Holds 63 Stocks Focused On Assisting In The Inevitable
The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF FEMA gapped down about 0.5% on Friday on lower-than-average volume after gapping up to reach an all-time high of $27.30 on Thursday. Although the ETF currently lacks liquidity, FEMA outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% since Oct. 13, trading up 36% off the low on that day of $19.96. In comparison, the S&P 500 rose 19.6% over the same time frame.
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Indian Government Orders Vodafone's Local JV To Convert Its Dues Worth $2B Into Equity
The Indian government has ordered Vodafone Group Plc's VOD Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea to convert all the interest it owes to the government into equity in the firm. Vodafone needs to convert capital worth $2 billion into equity, TechCrunch reports. Vodafone's JV with Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's conglomerate...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0