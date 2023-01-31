CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.

