Massillon, OH

titansathletics.org

Berea-Midpark Seniors Go Out With a Win

Berea-Midpark’s bowling seniors went out on top Tuesday, sweeping Olmsted Falls in their final home bowling match of the season. The boys defeated the Bulldogs 2283-2168 and the girls picked up a 1673-903 victory. Luke Nedoma bowled a 418 series (171-247) to pace the Titans after being called up...
BEREA, OH
titansathletics.org

Titans Fall Late to Strongsville 57 – 44

Berea-Midpark got 11 points from Lauren Yee and double digits from Kendall Braaten but in the end, Strongsville made play after play down the stretch and pulled-out a 57-44 victory Wednesday night. The Titans battled the Mustangs for three quarters, and got a lift from the 10 point contribution from...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
titansathletics.org

Berea-Midpark Sweeps Elyria Catholic

Kicking off three straight days at the lanes, Berea-Midpark swept the Panthers of Elyria Catholic on Monday. The boys earned a 2262-1751 victory while the girls topped the Panthers 1659-1380. Leading the boys was Austin Soukup who rolled a 471 series (255-216). Berea-Midpark won the first Baker Game 156-112 but...
ELYRIA, OH
WTAP

Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen has officially signed with Case Western Reserve University to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level. After a great career with the Yellowjackets, Rickie has used his success on the field and his stellar grades in school to continue playing the sport he loves collegiately.
CLEVELAND, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Canton, Ohio

Places to visit in Canton, OH. The city of Canton is located in northeast Ohio. There are several things to do while in the area, such as visiting the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. This museum chronicles the life of the 25th president, William McKinley. Canton is a city that...
CANTON, OH
Fox 19

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH

