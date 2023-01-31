Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Berea-Midpark Seniors Go Out With a Win
Berea-Midpark’s bowling seniors went out on top Tuesday, sweeping Olmsted Falls in their final home bowling match of the season. The boys defeated the Bulldogs 2283-2168 and the girls picked up a 1673-903 victory. Luke Nedoma bowled a 418 series (171-247) to pace the Titans after being called up...
Titans Fall Late to Strongsville 57 – 44
Berea-Midpark got 11 points from Lauren Yee and double digits from Kendall Braaten but in the end, Strongsville made play after play down the stretch and pulled-out a 57-44 victory Wednesday night. The Titans battled the Mustangs for three quarters, and got a lift from the 10 point contribution from...
Matchup of local football state champions canceled
The South Range Athletic Department has announced that the recently scheduled football matchups with Canfield in 2023 and 2024 will not take place.
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball defeats Archbishop Hoban 53-36 in front of an energized crowd
“It’s what the girls deserve, really. It should be like that every night"
Three Fitch standouts heading to Division I level
All three Falcons will play college football in the FCS ranks
Berea-Midpark Sweeps Elyria Catholic
Kicking off three straight days at the lanes, Berea-Midpark swept the Panthers of Elyria Catholic on Monday. The boys earned a 2262-1751 victory while the girls topped the Panthers 1659-1380. Leading the boys was Austin Soukup who rolled a 471 series (255-216). Berea-Midpark won the first Baker Game 156-112 but...
Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen has officially signed with Case Western Reserve University to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level. After a great career with the Yellowjackets, Rickie has used his success on the field and his stellar grades in school to continue playing the sport he loves collegiately.
Signing Day in the Valley: Complete list of local athletes college commitments
February 1st is National Signing Day with dozens of local student athletes making their college commitments
National Signing Day: CMSD athletes make college commitments
“Growing up in Cleveland, always dreamed at playing at Ohio State."
Guardians outfielder Will Brennan gets his 15 minutes, but he wants more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Walk a mile. Take a power nap. Clean out the refrigerator. Chase your dog around the block. Those are things you can do in 15 minutes.
VASJ Hall of Fame football coach Tom Schoen, an All-American at Notre Dame, dies at 77
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tom Schoen, a longtime presence at Villa Angela-St. Joseph as both an athlete and coach, has died. He was 77. VASJ announced Schoen’s death Wednesday on its website.
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
Cleveland Guardians 2023 broadcast schedule features 10 national TV games
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mariners, Cardinals, Cubs and Angels will be among Cleveland’s opponents in 10 nationally-televised games during the 2023 regular season as the Guardians announced on Tuesday their broadcast schedule and game times. Bally Sports Great Lakes, the Guardians flagship TV partner, will air 155 regular...
Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
Fan who threw bottle at Browns owner being placed in court diversion program
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fan who threw a bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a September 2022 game is being placed in a Cleveland Municipal Court diversion program. At a hearing on Tuesday morning, Jeffery Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was approved for the Selective Intervention...
Things to Do in Canton, Ohio
Places to visit in Canton, OH. The city of Canton is located in northeast Ohio. There are several things to do while in the area, such as visiting the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. This museum chronicles the life of the 25th president, William McKinley. Canton is a city that...
Ohio high school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’
After months of planning Cardinal Local Schools abruptly canceled its musical claiming it was "vulgar."
Melt Bar and Grilled closes 2 locations
"This was a very difficult decision for many reasons, but ultimately this move will put the company in a much better position for continued success," said owner Matt Fish.
Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
