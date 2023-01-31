EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students from the twin cities to as far as Eastern Wisconsin come to Eau Claire to compete in the 31st annual Winterfest at Memorial High. “The environment is very supportive. Our choir students are hosts for all the other groups,” said Aurora Krajnikconde. She is the choir teach at the high school and said although her students are hosts rather than competitors for the event, they enjoy seeing and watching the other groups compete.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO