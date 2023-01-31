Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Art Crawl makes its annual return to Banbury Place
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Banbury Art Crawl brought together artists and art lovers to Eau Claire this weekend. The art crawl celebrates artists and small businesses from across the Chippewa Valley. Those vendors filled the converted factory with paintings, ceramics, and jewelry. Whitney Stuart, owner of Half...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
WEAU-TV 13
School Choirs come out to Eau Claire to compete at Memorial High’s Winterfest
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students from the twin cities to as far as Eastern Wisconsin come to Eau Claire to compete in the 31st annual Winterfest at Memorial High. “The environment is very supportive. Our choir students are hosts for all the other groups,” said Aurora Krajnikconde. She is the choir teach at the high school and said although her students are hosts rather than competitors for the event, they enjoy seeing and watching the other groups compete.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 3rd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the final games of the regular season around the corner, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout men’s hockey look for much needed wins. UW-Eau Claire matches up with UW-River Falls, while UW-Stout faces UW-Superior. Plus, tons of prep boys basketball action across western Wisconsin. Matchups...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of prep girls basketball action, including a down-to-the-wire Cloverbelt game featuring McDonell against Regis. Other matchups include Boyceville against Elk Mound, and Independence against Immanuel. Plus, SportScene 13′s Philip Choroser sits down with the hottest girls basketball team in division five, the...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 4th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday featured plenty of WIAC action across basketball, hockey, and wrestling. In men’s and women’s basketball UW-Eau Claire faced off with UW-Whitewater, while UW-Stout took on UW-Platteville. In men’s hockey, UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-River Falls. Also, UW-Eau Claire wrestling hosted the Don Parker Open.
WEAU-TV 13
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
WEAU-TV 13
Exploring the Planets: Speakers Series presented by UWEC and CVSO
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra are collaborating to bring the area a multimedia presentation centered around our planet’s solar system. Exploring the Planets: Speaker Series will have four free sessions at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and will cover various...
WEAU-TV 13
Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)
Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School. Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student becomes Eagle Scout
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One Chippewa Valley teen is now an Eagle Scout. Jaden Uttecht, a senior at Chippewa Falls High School, was officially recognized with the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony today. Eagle Scout is the highest honor a member can earn from the Boy Scouts...
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
wiproud.com
New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie Wisconsin
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is releasing new details in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Dunn County. The DOJ identifies the man as 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli. The shooting happened January 21st near Terrill Road and Bongey drive in Menomonie. Investigators say Ciccarelli broke into a home, threatened the person who lived there and fired a gun.
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin elementary school evacuated after bomb threat found in bathroom, POI questioned
CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to an elementary school in Wisconsin after a bomb threat was found written on a wall of the girls’ bathroom, leading to an evacuation and a search. The Cadott Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the threat itself was...
WEAU-TV 13
A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic genetic counselor discusses genetic counseling
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - World Cancer Day is Feb. 4. Health experts with Mayo Clinic Health System say it’s important to know if you’re at risk for cancer, which includes knowing your family history. Genetic counseling provides individualized information based on personal and family medical history. Genes...
wiproud.com
Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0