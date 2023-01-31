Read full article on original website
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
KXII.com
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
OKC Police release body, dash camera footage for arrest of inmate who died in the Oklahoma County jail days later
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body and dash camera footage of the arrest of Isiah Mitchell, who authorities say died of an apparent suicide in the Oklahoma County Detention Center three days later.
News On 6
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
OKCPD: Texas murder suspect arrested
The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.
KOCO
Scammer targets 87-year-old woman by saying her grandson was in trouble
OKLAHOMA CITY — A scammer targeted an 87-year-old woman who was told her grandson was in trouble and needed $12,000. Oklahoma City police shared a photo of the suspect, which was snapped by the family. Before the woman handed over the money, her family heard about it and was able to stop the scam.
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
No charges: Norman business owner won’t be charged in deadly shooting
Officials say charges have been declined after a man was killed after allegedly attempting to burglarize an ice cream shop in Norman.
okcfox.com
Early morning police chase in Oklahoma City ends in crash, suspect at-large
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A police chase in southeast Oklahoma City ended in a crash Friday morning and the suspect remains at large. It was all caught on doorbell cameras in a neighborhood near Southeast 44th and Eastern. Police say they tried to pull that driver over around 3...
Police investigate hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of stealing car from Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police continued to search for a suspect connected to stealing a man's vehicle from the Will Rogers World Airport parking garage. The man, who didn't want to be on camera, had his car stolen from the Oklahoma City airport over a month ago. He is having to use a rental car until the police find his vehicle.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking to identify man in relation to stolen vehicle from Will Rogers Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a car from Will Rogers Airport. Auto Theft Detectives say this person used a fake ID and stole a vehicle from the Will Rogers Airport back in December. If...
KOCO
Long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools arrested, facing multiple charges
MUSTANG, Okla. — A long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Mustang police said Raymond Garner was having an inappropriate, unwanted relationship with one of his former students. KOCO 5 spoke with an advocacy group about how students should come forward if they were also victims.
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
