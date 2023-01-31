Read full article on original website
Related
Gautam Adani Drops Out Of 10 Wealthiest List: Here's How His Loss Stacks Up To Musk, Zuckerberg And SBF
A short report has hit the wealth of one of the richest people in the world. A look at some of the biggest drops in wealth over the past two years. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his wealth tumble in 2023 on the heels of a short report from Hindenburg Research.
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Best-Selling Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency'
A best-selling book published in 2022 that charts the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office. Trump 'Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life': Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to the President of the United States, author Maggie Haberman makes the case that Trump wasn’t an actor but came close to being one.
Elon Musk And Biden Agree On Something After All: Apple, Google's Tax On Apps Are No-Go
The Joe Biden administration is echoing the sentiments of Tesla CEO Elon Musk when it comes to the practice of imposing a 30% “tax” on mobile applications by Apple Inc AAPL and rival Google owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG. What Happened: The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications...
Bill Gates Once Described Trump As An Illeist: 'His First Sentence Kind Of Threw Me Off'
A 2018 video obtained by MSNBC featuring Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates expressing his opinion about former President Donald Trump was used by Inc. Magazine to explain the psychology behind persons similar to Trump. While addressing the staff of the "Gates Foundation," Gates recounted his peculiar interaction with Trump....
Michael Burry Returns: Big Short Investor Deletes Then Reactivates Twitter Account After Ominous 'Sell' Warning
Famous "Big Short" investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry is back on Twitter after abruptly deleting his account last week. Burry deleted his account a day after posting an ominous one-word message, telling investors to "Sell." The tweet and the subsequent deletion of his account came a few hours...
Elon Musk Victorious In Lawsuit Over 2018 'Funding Secured' Tweets: 'Wisdom Of The People Has Prevailed!'
On Friday, a jury ruled that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is not liable for the losses incurred by Tesla shareholders following his "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The verdict, issued by a nine-person Northern California jury, came after two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial, reports Reuters.
Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y After US Relaxes Tax Credit Terms: Here's How Much It Costs Now
After President Joe Biden’s administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit, Tesla Inc TSLA has raised prices for its Model Y SUVs. According to the company website, Tesla increased the Model Y Long Range price to $54,990 and the...
Jack Dorsey's Damus Not Welcome In China: Is Bitcoin Lightning Network To Blame?
Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter alternative Damus, which features integration with the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has been banned from the China App Store. According to Damus, they received a notification from Apple that the Cyberspace Administration of China deemed the app to contain "illegal content" because it is an "Information Services with Attribute of Public Opinions or Capable of Social Mobilization."
Bill Gates Takes A Dig At Elon Musk, Says 'Don't Go To Mars,' Spend Money On This Instead
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he would not take a trip to Mars and would rather spend his money on life-saving vaccines. During an interview with the BBC, Gates was asked whether he believes the Tesla CEO would ever join philanthropists like Gates, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
China Reacts To US Downing Of Spy Balloon: 'Reserving The Right To Take Further Actions In Response'
China and Taiwan are responding after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday off the coast of North Carolina. President Joe Biden ordered for the three-bus-sized balloon to be shot down “as soon as possible,” which meant holding off on the operation until it was safely over waters.
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Elon Musk's Life Since Buying Twitter: 'I Wake Up, Work, Go To Sleep, Work, Do That 7 Days A Week'
Prior to the acquisition of social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk had his hands full. Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX and is also involved with several other companies he co-founded like Neuralink and The Boring Company. Here’s what Musk recently said about his new workload...
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Benzinga
Best Crash Gambling Sites for Real Money 2023 - Crash Crypto Bitcoin Game
--News Direct-- Crash gambling is a game that involves a graph and changing betting odds, but it is very simple to play. The line on the graph represents how the odds will change over time. Once the game starts it can crash at any point. So you need to cash out before that happens or the wager will be lost. For example, if the odds have changed to 2x as indicated on the graph and you wagered $50, then you can cash out $100 as a reward.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin As The Market Digests Big Tech Earnings
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, holding strong compared to the S&P 500, which was declining about 1% in consolidation. Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were also trading near their closing price on Thursday, in tandem with the apex crypto. On Thursday, Bitcoin and...
Dogecoin Set To Release New Version Of Blockchain Tool Libdogecoin: What Investors Need To Know
The Dogecoin Foundation aims to make it easier for developers to integrate products with the DOGE ecosystem. The transition to a proof-of-stake blockchain could push Dogecoin beyond its current standing. Dogecoin DOGE/USD is set to release a new version of its blockchain tool, Libdogecoin, according to Michi Lumin, a core...
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer's Shocking Revelation About Activision Blizzard Takeover
In an interview with IGN, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer revealed that before Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI he “didn’t know anything” about that kind of transaction. Spencer disclosed the process had been “a learning experience” since it was announced in January 2022...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0