Related
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Move A Whopping $743M In 3 Transfers
The cryptocurrency market has been on a rollercoaster ride as the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD has been rebounding and now sits at around $23,000. In the midst of this year's gains, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD whales are turning heads among crypto traders. The whales have just moved a massive $743 million of the two cryptos in just three transfers, according to Blockchain data.
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Roofstock onChain Announces Sale Of Alabama Rental Property Via NFT On Ethereum Blockchain
Digital real estate platform Roofstock announced on Friday the successful sale of a rental property in Alabama through a non-fungible token (NFT) enabled by Roofstock onChain (ROC), its Web3 subsidiary. What Happened: The transaction was settled via an NFT marketplace on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain built by Origin Protocol. Teller...
Every Tesla Model Y Now Qualifies For The Full Federal EV Tax Credit
When the federal government first released its guidelines for the EV tax credit, many noticed a strange disparity. Tesla's Model Y did not qualify for the tax credit unless it was ordered with the 7-seat option. This came down to a weight and price discrepancy. Without 7 seats, the Model...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
5,775 ETH Worth $9M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 5,775.08 Ether ETH/USD worth $9,640,282, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,669.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Here's Why Michael Saylor Says FTX Collapse And Other Crypto Scandals Will Benefit Bitcoin
Last week, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR announced its fourth quarter result. Co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor discussed projects and enterprises in the crypto space during its earnings call. Saylor said many crypto projects fell apart in the aftermath of macroeconomic challenges and crypto scandals last year, including the FTX FTT/USD implosion.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
As Investors Look For Value During the Downturn, Startups Offer Rare Opportunity To Invest At Compressed Valuations
While recent market turmoil has been focused on valuation compressions in the stock market, there’s another opportunity investors should consider as the market looks to rebound. What happened: Similar to the compression seen in growth stocks, startups have seen a significant decline in valuations across all industries and metrics....
Robinhood Raises Interest Rates To 18x National Average: What Investors Need To Know
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is offering interest rates on uninvested cash at 18 times the national savings rate. What Happened: Robinhood raised its “Robinhood Gold” interest rate to 4.15% APY, while the national average interest rate on savings accounts stands at 0.33%. The retail brokerage said the new...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin As The Market Digests Big Tech Earnings
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, holding strong compared to the S&P 500, which was declining about 1% in consolidation. Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were also trading near their closing price on Thursday, in tandem with the apex crypto. On Thursday, Bitcoin and...
