Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Move A Whopping $743M In 3 Transfers

The cryptocurrency market has been on a rollercoaster ride as the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD has been rebounding and now sits at around $23,000. In the midst of this year's gains, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD whales are turning heads among crypto traders. The whales have just moved a massive $743 million of the two cryptos in just three transfers, according to Blockchain data.
Every Tesla Model Y Now Qualifies For The Full Federal EV Tax Credit

When the federal government first released its guidelines for the EV tax credit, many noticed a strange disparity. Tesla's Model Y did not qualify for the tax credit unless it was ordered with the 7-seat option. This came down to a weight and price discrepancy. Without 7 seats, the Model...
Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
5,775 ETH Worth $9M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 5,775.08 Ether ETH/USD worth $9,640,282, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,669.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
