Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Cliff Curtis Says The Fun On-Set Atmosphere Meant He 'Never Worked A Day'
The box office got a much-needed jolt with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." James Cameron's return to Pandora continues to bring in audiences around the world: it has already rushed past "Avengers: Infinity War" to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time (via Deadline). With no real slowdown in sight, many are noting the repeat viewers that are taking in this story time and time again.
James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
The Dark History Of Damian Wayne, DC's Most Terrifying Robin
Batman and Robin have been the ultimate crime-fighting pair since 1940, when "Detective Comics" #38 first introduced the dynamic. Over 80-plus years, the vigilante pair have flapped their capes across comic books, television, film, video games, and lunch boxes. Robin the Boy Wonder epitomizes the sidekick cliché, perfectly representing the bright-suited Dr. Watson to Bruce Wayne's brooding Sherlock Holmes. However, over the generations of comic books, Batman's loyal liege has undergone significant transformation, turmoil, and identities.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Sinks Titanic At All-Time International Box Office
Whoever may have felt that the world has no room for an "Avatar" sequel so many years after the original has been eating exclusively crow since "Avatar: The Way of Water" dropped. Completely unbothered by the fact that well over a decade has passed between the original and the follow-up, the audiences have lined up to witness the latest visual Na'vi feast.
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Was Drawn To Yennefer's Internal Battle When She Took On The Role
Netflix's "The Witcher" features a fresh and diverse cast, lifting up many up-and-coming actors into major roles — from Freya Allen as young Ciri to Joey Batey as the bard Jaskier. One such breakout star is Anya Chalotra, whose portrayal of the fan-favorite character of Yennefer of Vengerburg has made her a recognizable face for thousands of fans. The actor has emphasized in several interviews how thankful she is for the ongoing experience of playing Yennefer and the opportunities that being cast has provided her. According to Chalotra, she did not have a clear idea of how big "The Witcher" was when she accepted the role, as it was not the fandom's popularity that incited her to take on the challenge (via Vogue).
How A Debate Over Spider-Man's Web-Shooters Forever Reshaped Internet Fandom In The Worst Ways
In our current age of digital hyperconnectivity, everyone has grown accustomed to internet outrage. These days, you can't throw a virtual rock without hitting a tweeted hot take, or a ravenous Reddit thread, about something silly that users desperately need off their chests. In mainstream media, as nostalgic IP is rebooted and retooled every few years, fans often feel ownership and entitlement over these properties, leading to some of the worst chatter on the interwebs.
Which Day 1 Modern Family Actor Was In The Least Amount Of Episodes?
It's the kind of thing that goes without saying these days — it did, after all, win the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for five straight years – but still: "Modern Family" is easily one of the most successful TV shows of the 21st century, comedic or otherwise. For 11 years, the ABC domestic sitcom managed to stay at or very near the top of American viewership rankings for scripted half-hour shows, all while providing near-endless enjoyment, escapism, and relatable storytelling for families around the world. When the show finally came to a close in 2020, it felt like a book was being closed on an entire era of sitcoms; that's how big the cultural shadow it cast was.
Michael Keaton's 60 Minutes Episode Only Made Fans' Love For Him Grow
Michael Keaton made his professional debut in show business as a member of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" floor crew in 1975 (per Fred Rogers Productions). Today, Keaton is a distinguished, multi-faceted thespian who steals scene after scene. He totally commits to every part and unearths the whole truth about his characters for moviegoers. Whether it's flexing his comedic chops in Ron Howard's "Night Shift," or terrorizing new homeowners Melanie Griffith and Matthew Modine in "Pacific Heights," fans always walk away knowing Keaton gave his very best.
Colin Trevorrow's Atlantis - What We Know So Far
The world of blockbusters saw a major box office breakthrough with 2015's "Jurassic World." The long-awaited fourth installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise became one of 2015's biggest financial hits (via Box Office Mojo) and continued the film series with its own trilogy. Helming both the first "Jurassic World" and its 2022 threequel "Jurassic World: Dominion" was none other than Colin Trevorrow. And after taking a bite out of the box office with the billion-dollar blockbusters, Trevorrow is preparing for his next cinematic venture, which is shaping up to be another big screen splash.
Anna Kendrick Thought Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Would Be A 'Tough Buy' For Audiences
Although it may not seem like it today, "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" was far from an instant hit when it was released in 2010. In fact, it wasn't successful at the box office whatsoever, earning only $47 million worldwide on a budget of roughly $60 million. On paper, "Scott...
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals
The world of television is a complex and often frustrating one. TV is a collaborative medium that only works when everyone does their part. The actors are usually the most important puzzle pieces, especially when they become synonymous with a fan-favorite character. This means that whenever a show gets looked at for a potential reboot or revival, whether or not the key cast members will return becomes a major talking point. Sometimes they jump at the chance to reprise their roles, but other times, they flat-out refuse to take part.
Things Once Got Physical Between John Landis And Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy is easily one of the most recognizable and legendary comedic geniuses living. In fact, his body of work was recently celebrated at the 80th Golden Globe Awards when he was presented with the Cecil B. deMille Award, where he gave a fairly memorable acceptance speech. Murphy's career rose to prominence in the '80s with films like "Beverly Hills Cop," "48 Hrs.," and "Coming to America." These films helped cement what would become a long run for the actor as a box office draw.
Chris Parnell Describes Watching Rick And Morty As A 'Treat'
Since its debut in late 2013, "Rick and Morty" has given TV fans everywhere something to be excited about when turning on the tube. The adult animated sci-fi comedy, which follows the intergalactic misadventures of a mad scientist (voiced by Justin Roiland) and his neurotic grandson (also voiced by Roiland) has garnered a reputation for its special brand of storytelling that blends absurd humor with a surprisingly hearty dosage of existential dread, making it stand out from its contemporaries.
Phoebe's Jokes In Ghostbusters: Afterlife Were Created By Mckenna Grace Herself
While the "Ghostbusters" franchise is chock full of more strange ghouls and monsters than you can shake a Proton Pack at, the franchise arguably wouldn't have had half its legacy without its gut-busting comedy. The 1984 original and its 1989 sequel brought together some of the best names in comedy at the time with such talents as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Rick Moranis imbuing their genius timing and larger-than-life personalities to the paranormal adventure.
