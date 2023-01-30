Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
Alaska Airways Expands Presence in San Diego with Three New RoutesSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
Related
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
Mysterious 'Coronado Shipwreck' Is Once Again Visible in San Diego
This is such a rare occurence and it's right near Hotel del Coronado.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs Looking To Sell Entire Brand
After nearly two decades serving Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks in San Diego, Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs is looking to sell the entire business. Brothers Joe, Andy and Tony Gaglione opened their first sandwich shop in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood in 2004 and immediately gained a loyal following for its menu of Philadelphia cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and smothered fries. In 2010, the brothers opened a second location off Friars Road near Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Grantville. Gaglione Bros has also had a stand inside Petco Park stadium since 2017 and was one of the opening vendors at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last September. This past summer, Gaglione Bros shuttered its flagship Midway district location and a new sandwich shop Evan's Deli & Brew opened in the space.
La Jolla News Nuggets: Whaling Bar, pothole forum, walking tours, more
News and events briefs
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
saintscroll.com
The Royal Wedding of San Dimas High School
San Dimas High School’s beloved history teacher, Danny Feola, just got married. Married in November 2022 in San Diego, Feola entered his wedding through a boat and made a grand entrance alongside his groomsmen. They first met in 2020 through mutual friends but also matched on a dating app,...
Thrillist
Best Free Things to Do in San Diego
One of the many advantages to living in San Diego is the unlimited number of fun, spontaneous things to do. We’ve got the best beer scene, stunning rooftop lounges, endless restaurant choices and outdoor concerts and festivals year-round. Best of all, we enjoy an almost infinite supply of activities that won’t cost you anything at all. Whether you fancy an invigorating hike through an urban garden, a lazy day at the beach, or a romantic picnic and concert, San Diego has the answer. Here are 15 of our favorite free things to do in America’s Finest City:
News 8 KFMB
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop | Celebrating San Diego Black-Owned Businesses
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop is a black-owned barbershop located in the heart of North Park, San Diego. More: www.freshlyfaded.com.
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
Coast News
As murder trial begins, loved ones keep memories of San Marcos man
VISTA — A year and a half after the brutal murder of a young man from San Marcos, his loved ones are preparing for this tragedy to move into the hands of the justice system with the commencement of his accused assailant’s trial. Court proceedings began this week...
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers
Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
NBC San Diego
Last Week's Winter Storm Not Done Killing Massive Trees in San Diego's Balboa Park
Dozens of trees, many of them towering eucalyptus planted a century or more ago in San Diego's iconic Balboa Park, fell last week, victims to a powerful Santa Ana storm that played havoc with the city's mighty giants. But it turns out that storm isn't done doing damage to the...
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons Your Next Meal Out Should Be at This NOLA-Inspired Oyster Bar in Oceanside
Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?
gbsan.com
Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego
One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
SanDiego.com
Best Dinner Cruises in San Diego
When it comes to the best dinner cruises in San Diego, how is one to decide? After all, the San Diego bay has no shortage of cruises with views of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge, the USS Midway Museum, and perhaps even a sunset over the beautiful San Diego bay itself. The best San Diego dinner cruise will be one that combines live entertainment of some sort with cool ocean breezes, amazing cuisine for dinner, and perhaps even complimentary champagne. You may be looking for an option with dancing, a good cocktail, live music, or even just a good excuse to sail on a yacht in the bay.
Where to buy indoor plants in San Diego
From pothos to pots, these spots have all your indoor plant needs and desires covered.
Point Loma gay bar plumbing issue racks up bills for owners, city says no issues reported
SAN DIEGO — Hidden off Lytton Street in Point Loma, The Hole in the Wall has been drawing big crowds for decades. It's a San Diego staple, but a plumbing issue could soon plunge that status down the drain. Karen Sherman, along with her son, owns and operates The...
San Diego weekly Reader
Sultan Baklava brings its kebob back to El Cajon
It’s no secret that our region’s best Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food is most often found in El Cajon. Though, for a while, some of it was found in the Gaslamp. For a few years, Turkish chef Sultan Usta operated Sultan Kebab & Baklava out on Jamacha Road. But then, about ten years ago he moved on, reappearing a short while later downtown with Sultan Baklava Mediterranean Cuisine. So it was that, until the pandemic came along, the Gaslamp could righteously boast killer baklava and döner kebab.
Comments / 0