Rancho Santa Fe, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs Looking To Sell Entire Brand

After nearly two decades serving Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks in San Diego, Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs is looking to sell the entire business. Brothers Joe, Andy and Tony Gaglione opened their first sandwich shop in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood in 2004 and immediately gained a loyal following for its menu of Philadelphia cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and smothered fries. In 2010, the brothers opened a second location off Friars Road near Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Grantville. Gaglione Bros has also had a stand inside Petco Park stadium since 2017 and was one of the opening vendors at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last September. This past summer, Gaglione Bros shuttered its flagship Midway district location and a new sandwich shop Evan's Deli & Brew opened in the space.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
saintscroll.com

The Royal Wedding of San Dimas High School

San Dimas High School’s beloved history teacher, Danny Feola, just got married. Married in November 2022 in San Diego, Feola entered his wedding through a boat and made a grand entrance alongside his groomsmen. They first met in 2020 through mutual friends but also matched on a dating app,...
SAN DIMAS, CA
Thrillist

Best Free Things to Do in San Diego

One of the many advantages to living in San Diego is the unlimited number of fun, spontaneous things to do. We’ve got the best beer scene, stunning rooftop lounges, endless restaurant choices and outdoor concerts and festivals year-round. Best of all, we enjoy an almost infinite supply of activities that won’t cost you anything at all. Whether you fancy an invigorating hike through an urban garden, a lazy day at the beach, or a romantic picnic and concert, San Diego has the answer. Here are 15 of our favorite free things to do in America’s Finest City:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers

Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
SAN MARCOS, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons Your Next Meal Out Should Be at This NOLA-Inspired Oyster Bar in Oceanside

Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?
OCEANSIDE, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego

One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Dinner Cruises in San Diego

When it comes to the best dinner cruises in San Diego, how is one to decide? After all, the San Diego bay has no shortage of cruises with views of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge, the USS Midway Museum, and perhaps even a sunset over the beautiful San Diego bay itself. The best San Diego dinner cruise will be one that combines live entertainment of some sort with cool ocean breezes, amazing cuisine for dinner, and perhaps even complimentary champagne. You may be looking for an option with dancing, a good cocktail, live music, or even just a good excuse to sail on a yacht in the bay.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Sultan Baklava brings its kebob back to El Cajon

It’s no secret that our region’s best Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food is most often found in El Cajon. Though, for a while, some of it was found in the Gaslamp. For a few years, Turkish chef Sultan Usta operated Sultan Kebab & Baklava out on Jamacha Road. But then, about ten years ago he moved on, reappearing a short while later downtown with Sultan Baklava Mediterranean Cuisine. So it was that, until the pandemic came along, the Gaslamp could righteously boast killer baklava and döner kebab.
EL CAJON, CA

