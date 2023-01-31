ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Eye, MO

New hearing equipment helps Crane student testing

A Crane School nurse is making a difference thanks to a grant from the Skaggs Foundation. Sydney Coleman, the school nurse for Crane School District, purchased a Maico Pilot hearing tester with funds received from a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. The machine is designed for children as young as 2 years old. Coleman is turning a once intimidating test for young students into a fun, interactive game with the machine.
Forsyth’s community alert system in full swing

Forsyth Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Nathan Bower encourages more residents to sign up for the city’s community alert messaging system. The city of Forsyth began using Nixle Engage for its residents back on Sept. 1, 2021. After a year and a half of using the system, over 300 residents have signed up for it.
FORSYTH, MO
JACK SPARKS

Jack Sparks, 82, of Hollister, MO passed away on January 29, 2003. Jack was born on July 22, 1940. He married Joanna Foster in Jan. of 1963. After Separating from Foster in 1981, he married Lilliane Hines in Sept. of 1983. He was preceeded in death by his parents, N.B....
HOLLISTER, MO
Getting Floor’d hosts grand opening, ribbon cutting

The Branson and the Hollister Chambers of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting event at Branson Meadows for a flooring store opening their storefront to the public. The ceremony for Getting Floor’d took place on Friday, Jan. 20. “We’ve been in the community since March of 2021,” Co-Owner Alex Williams...
BRANSON, MO
Hope for a Village to hold benefit luncheon in Hollister

A charitable organization is once again organizing a benefit luncheon in Hollister to help with its vision to positively impact the people of Haiti. Hope for a Village is holding its 12th Annual “A Taste of Haiti” benefit luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 19, at New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister. The luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. and will offer authentic Haitian cuisine. There is no charge to attend the event, but donations are accepted. While enjoying the lunch, attendees will hear about the organization and its vision. Those interested in attending are encouraged to invite friends and family to the benefit luncheon and everyone is welcome. RSVP is requested by Feb. 13, so organizers know how much food to prepare.
HOLLISTER, MO
Best officially begins mayoral campaign

Former Branson Mayor Karen Best formally announced her campaign to retake the mayor’s office. Best released a press statement on Monday stating she was running because she was approached by business leaders, citizens and city staff to “bring back stability” to the city government. “The ‘Welcome to...
BRANSON, MO
Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
Domestic violence shelter completes addition

Harbor House Domestic Violence Center has officially opened up their new addition, The James and Ruth Putman Center for New Beginnings. The new addition, which hosted an open house for invited guests of Harbor House supporters on Saturday, Jan. 28, will allow the center to house nine more mothers and children. The space will provide a safe place for mothers and children to live after getting out of domestic violence living situations.
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month

UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

