ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
louisianalottery.com

$14.3 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in January With Another $856,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $20.5 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $14.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during January, highlighted by a Lotto jackpot prize worth $3,339,142. In addition, Fast Play players won almost $856,000, and scratch-off players claimed more than $20.5 million in cash prizes during January.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy