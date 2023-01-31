Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE – As of today, no one has stepped forward to claim a $50,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize won on Sept. 5, 2022. The winning ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Stop #209 on Highway 80 West in Greenwood and is set to expire on March 4, 2023.
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $14.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during January, highlighted by a Lotto jackpot prize worth $3,339,142. In addition, Fast Play players won almost $856,000, and scratch-off players claimed more than $20.5 million in cash prizes during January.
