James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
Colin Trevorrow's Atlantis - What We Know So Far
The world of blockbusters saw a major box office breakthrough with 2015's "Jurassic World." The long-awaited fourth installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise became one of 2015's biggest financial hits (via Box Office Mojo) and continued the film series with its own trilogy. Helming both the first "Jurassic World" and its 2022 threequel "Jurassic World: Dominion" was none other than Colin Trevorrow. And after taking a bite out of the box office with the billion-dollar blockbusters, Trevorrow is preparing for his next cinematic venture, which is shaping up to be another big screen splash.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Cliff Curtis Says The Fun On-Set Atmosphere Meant He 'Never Worked A Day'
The box office got a much-needed jolt with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." James Cameron's return to Pandora continues to bring in audiences around the world: it has already rushed past "Avengers: Infinity War" to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time (via Deadline). With no real slowdown in sight, many are noting the repeat viewers that are taking in this story time and time again.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Sinks Titanic At All-Time International Box Office
Whoever may have felt that the world has no room for an "Avatar" sequel so many years after the original has been eating exclusively crow since "Avatar: The Way of Water" dropped. Completely unbothered by the fact that well over a decade has passed between the original and the follow-up, the audiences have lined up to witness the latest visual Na'vi feast.
The Dark History Of Damian Wayne, DC's Most Terrifying Robin
Batman and Robin have been the ultimate crime-fighting pair since 1940, when "Detective Comics" #38 first introduced the dynamic. Over 80-plus years, the vigilante pair have flapped their capes across comic books, television, film, video games, and lunch boxes. Robin the Boy Wonder epitomizes the sidekick cliché, perfectly representing the bright-suited Dr. Watson to Bruce Wayne's brooding Sherlock Holmes. However, over the generations of comic books, Batman's loyal liege has undergone significant transformation, turmoil, and identities.
Servant: Facts Only M. Night Shyamalan's Biggest Fans Know About The Apple TV Series
As Dorothy and Sean Turner of "Servant" learn, finding good childcare can be a tricky business. But things get even trickier when the person they invite into their home to care for their son Jericho turns out to be a cultist with some pretty screwy supernatural talents. With its four...
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
Stephen Lang Never Stopped Preparing To Reprise His Role As Colonel Quaritch In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, "Avatar" came out of seemingly nowhere to dominate the box office. To this day, it remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and its legacy will only grow with the continued success of its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." As of this writing, the sequel has grossed over $2 billion, joining a very exclusive club of films. With its run in theaters not slowing down any time soon, it's safe to say it could easily make as much money, if not more, as its predecessor.
M. Night Shyamalan Compares Working On Knock At The Cabin To Servant - Exclusive
M. Night Shyamalan's 15th feature film as a director and screenwriter, "Knock at the Cabin," finds him working in territory that will be familiar to his fans, but with a twist: This dark thriller, which walks a thin line between the psychological and the supernatural, is just the second of his movies that Shyamalan has directed and scripted from previously existing material.
Why Seamus O'Meara From Law & Order: Organized Crime Looks So Familiar
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. By now, it's not a stretch of the imagination to believe that the "Law & Order" franchise is going to be around for as long as TV content is being produced. Now on its seventh series, the latest installment is "Law & Order: Organized Crime," starring Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt. With lead detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returning from retirement, the focus is on the dangerous underworld of organized crime and its shady characters.
Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter Compares The Series' Ending To Six Feet Under And All Is Lost
"Breaking Bad" may have ended all the way back in 2013, but its presence as a staple of pop culture hasn't really diminished. Obviously, this has been helped tremendously by the equally lauded spin-off prequel series "Better Call Saul," which only just ended in 2022. But "Breaking Bad" is a show that stands on its own two proverbial feet — the series was nominated for a staggering 58 Emmy Awards during its run and won 16 altogether, across its five-season run.
The Hobbit's Thorin Had A Burned Dwarf Brother - Here's What That Means
J.R.R. Tolkien is known for his attention to detail. He would develop intricate character backstories and weave complex historical analyses of everything in his world. In fact, that world, in and of itself, only exists "to provide the necessary background of 'history' for Elvish tongues," as the author famously explained in the foreword to "The Fellowship of the Ring."
Paramount+'s The Family Stallone - What We Know So Far
Over the past year, Sylvester Stallone and his family have been shooting a reality series that the Hollywood legend describes as his "ultimate home movie" — complete with everyday celebrity adventures, like grabbing pizza with Al Pacino in Beverly Hills and visiting his Rocky statue in Philadelphia (via Metro/Instagram). Now, it appears that the show has officially found its home on the small screen.
Avatar's Dr. Seuss Easter Egg Is Incredibly Fitting
It's not unusual for filmmakers to sneak cameos and Easter eggs into their projects. It can serve as a way to offer a fun nod to audience members who pay attention or to bring a theme full circle. And throughout James Cameron's many movies, he has included many such shoutouts, a habit readily on display with his most recent cinematic offering, "Avatar: The Way of Water." When looking at multiple shots from the blockbuster sequel, it's clear Cameron is paying homage to his previous work — just look at how the Sky People return to Pandora in the opening of the film. It's an apocalyptic sequence not unlike something out of a "Terminator" movie. Plus, later in the movie, everyone has to survive a sinking ship, even going so far as to locate air pockets in the downed vessel — a sequence that certainly calls to mind some of the most tearful moments of "Titanic."
The Walking Dead's Ross Marquand Compares Walkers To Jurassic Park's Raptors
Ross Marquand is a fabulous celebrity impressionist whose uncanny imitations of Matthew McConaughey, John C. Reilly, and Kevin Spacey even impressed talk show host Jimmy Kimmel (per Jimmy Kimmel Live). Marquand got his start as a thespian in 2006 with appearances on the television series "LA Forensics" and in the short film "Love Sick." But, up until 2015, the actor's most prolific work came courtesy of his 13-episode run as Ross Marvin on "Impress me." However, Marquand's rise to fame began that same year when he joined "The Walking Dead" world as Aaron in the Season 5, Episode 10 entry titled "Them."
Finn Wolfhard Doesn't Foresee Mike Dying In Season 5 Of Stranger Things
It's been a few months since the epic Season 4 finale of "Stranger Things" made its way to streaming land. While the last batch of Season 4 episodes arguably ranks among the series' best to date, the waning moments of the finale left fans with more questions than it did answers. That's saying a lot as Season 4 actually did give up some major details about not only where the Upside Down came from, but who exactly is calling the shots in the creepy alternate dimension.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Finn Wolfhard Was Grateful For The Leeway To Improvise
After facing off against Demogorgons in "Stranger Things" and child-devouring clowns in the "It" movies, Finn Wolfhard has undoubtedly seen some stuff in his young years. It was with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" though, that he took somewhat of a backseat as Trevor Spengler (grandson of Egon), leaving Mckenna Grace as his on-screen sister, Phoebe, to pick up the proton pack and take charge against paranormal entities. That's not to say he didn't have a part to play in the latest installment of busting action. Eventually, Trevor joins the fight when Gozer (Olivia Wilde) tries to make a comeback leading to an unpredictable battle with added marshmallows. Of course, end-of-the-world matters such as this aren't to be laughed at. The rare exception is if there's an off-the-cuff joke to be had, in which case you should totally go with it.
