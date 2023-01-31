Read full article on original website
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
WDSU
610 Stompers to dance down parade route with Milwaukee Dancing Grannies
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite New Orleans dance krewe will have some special guests performing alongside them on the parade route this Carnival Season. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will join the 610 Stompers when the Krewe of Thoth rolls on Saturday, Feb. 19. The ladies lost a handful of...
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest today
The funeral for a Louisiana State University student who was reportedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest Friday. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
WLOX
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
NOLA.com
Warren Easton High School remembers 15-year-old student killed by gunfire at a sleepover
Sajal Muhammed took deep breaths as she described her best friend, Kennedi Belton, to the crowd gathered on Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field, many of whom clutched heart-shaped balloons that moved in the wind and wore pink. Most mornings before school the pair would stop at Burger King...
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
WDSU
New Orleans police offering gun safety classes that are free to the public
The New Orleans Police Department is teaming up with the New Orleans Recreation Department to offer free gun safety classes. According to NOPD, the classes will be on Feb. 6 at the Morris Jeff Recreation Center and Feb. 9 at Joe Brown Recreation Center. The classes will be from 6-8...
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
theadvocate.com
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
WDSU
LSU medical student seen on video crawling to get help after being shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Louisiana State University Medical student was shot and injured in Nashville Monday. Police say the 26-year-old, who has not been identified, was visiting family and took a walk when two men attacked her. Cameras caught the moment the student was shot. Video shows her crawling...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville
A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
wbrz.com
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
