MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday, attorney Ben Crump filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man killed by Minneapolis police in February 2022. Just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, the Minneapolis SWAT team entered apartment 701 at the Bolero Flats...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO