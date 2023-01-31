Netflix's "The Witcher" features a fresh and diverse cast, lifting up many up-and-coming actors into major roles — from Freya Allen as young Ciri to Joey Batey as the bard Jaskier. One such breakout star is Anya Chalotra, whose portrayal of the fan-favorite character of Yennefer of Vengerburg has made her a recognizable face for thousands of fans. The actor has emphasized in several interviews how thankful she is for the ongoing experience of playing Yennefer and the opportunities that being cast has provided her. According to Chalotra, she did not have a clear idea of how big "The Witcher" was when she accepted the role, as it was not the fandom's popularity that incited her to take on the challenge (via Vogue).

