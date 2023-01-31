Read full article on original website
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
The Small Role The Middle's Neil Flynn Played On That '70s Show
Neil Flynn has spent a long time on television. In a 2019 article from Entertainment Weekly, Flynn was referred to as "TV's Iron Man" after a streak of 18 consecutive seasons on network comedies encompassing his eight seasons as the mysterious Janitor on "Scrubs," nine seasons as family patriarch Mike Heck on "The Middle," and one season of the short-lived sitcom "Abby's."
That Time When Norm Macdonald Classically Sank A Movie Before It Premiered
Years after his passing, Norm Macdonald continues to be remembered for his various appearances, comedic bits, and takedowns. The funnyman, who inspired several contemporary comedians, has a legacy filled with his highs and lows. Following his death in September 2021, several of his former colleagues and friends came out to praise the "Saturday Night Live" alum. "Most fearless funny original guy we knew," Adam Sandler shared on Twitter. The "Uncut Gems" actor is certainly right in bringing up Macdonald's fearlessness, which persisted throughout his career.
M. Night Shyamalan Compares Working On Knock At The Cabin To Servant - Exclusive
M. Night Shyamalan's 15th feature film as a director and screenwriter, "Knock at the Cabin," finds him working in territory that will be familiar to his fans, but with a twist: This dark thriller, which walks a thin line between the psychological and the supernatural, is just the second of his movies that Shyamalan has directed and scripted from previously existing material.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Why Ally Sheedy's Breakfast Club Makeover Made Her Uncomfortable
Back in 1985, "The Breakfast Club" was released after having been made for a budget of $1 million — and earning $45 million at the box office. It went on to inspire so many coming-of-age films of the '80s, from "Stand By Me" and "Dead Poets Society" to "Say Anything." It turned its stars into "the Brat Pack," and John Hughes into a beloved filmmaker.
Jennifer Coolidge Originally Considered A More Meryl Streep-Like Career
Jennifer Coolidge is having a bit of a moment in the zeitgeist right now, and honestly, it's a long time coming. She's been a consummate performer for years now, having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows. She really rose to prominence in the late '90s and early 2000s, starring in comedies like "American Pie" as Stifler's mom, and "Legally Blonde" as Paulette Bonafonté. But at the moment, all anyone can seemingly talk about is her stunning performance in "The White Lotus" where she won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or television film in 2023.
Blue Bloods' Showrunner Has Concerns About Progressing Jamie And Eddie's Relationship
"Blue Bloods" has been on the air since 2010, and it's continued to find new ways to keep the story of the Reagan family interesting. One of the most recent developments involves Erin (Bridget Moynahan) running for District Attorney, which would see her assume more responsibility that could factor into future seasons. But the show hasn't just progressed characters in terms of their careers, but also with their personal lives.
T.R. Knight Described An 'Overwhelming Feeling Of Love' While Filming His Grey's Anatomy Return
Since 2005, "Grey's Anatomy" has seen a revolving door of doctors and interns — with a staggering death rate for the staff. Over 19 seasons, multiple main characters have been killed off the ABC medical drama, including heart patient Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Season 2, Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in Season 11, and a double whammy when Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) and Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) both died following a plane crash in Season 8, per People.
Sons Of Anarchy Star Kristen Renton Relates To Ima's Solid Determination
After the success of morally confounding crime dramas like "The Shield" and "The Sopranos," many new series of a similar ilk found their way to the big and small screens as a result. One of these dramas was "Sons of Anarchy," the FX series which follows the exploits of the titular biker gang.
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Was Drawn To Yennefer's Internal Battle When She Took On The Role
Netflix's "The Witcher" features a fresh and diverse cast, lifting up many up-and-coming actors into major roles — from Freya Allen as young Ciri to Joey Batey as the bard Jaskier. One such breakout star is Anya Chalotra, whose portrayal of the fan-favorite character of Yennefer of Vengerburg has made her a recognizable face for thousands of fans. The actor has emphasized in several interviews how thankful she is for the ongoing experience of playing Yennefer and the opportunities that being cast has provided her. According to Chalotra, she did not have a clear idea of how big "The Witcher" was when she accepted the role, as it was not the fandom's popularity that incited her to take on the challenge (via Vogue).
The Young Sheldon Actor Who Had A Stint On Better Call Saul
It'd be tough to come up with two shows more different than "Young Sheldon" and "Better Call Saul." Both are prequel spinoffs of popular shows, but one if a laugh track-infused CBS sitcom about a boy genius, and the other is a dark — though oft humor-infused — AMC drama following a corrupt lawyer navigating New Mexico's criminal underbelly.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Cliff Curtis Says The Fun On-Set Atmosphere Meant He 'Never Worked A Day'
The box office got a much-needed jolt with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." James Cameron's return to Pandora continues to bring in audiences around the world: it has already rushed past "Avengers: Infinity War" to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time (via Deadline). With no real slowdown in sight, many are noting the repeat viewers that are taking in this story time and time again.
Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals
The world of television is a complex and often frustrating one. TV is a collaborative medium that only works when everyone does their part. The actors are usually the most important puzzle pieces, especially when they become synonymous with a fan-favorite character. This means that whenever a show gets looked at for a potential reboot or revival, whether or not the key cast members will return becomes a major talking point. Sometimes they jump at the chance to reprise their roles, but other times, they flat-out refuse to take part.
Phoebe's Jokes In Ghostbusters: Afterlife Were Created By Mckenna Grace Herself
While the "Ghostbusters" franchise is chock full of more strange ghouls and monsters than you can shake a Proton Pack at, the franchise arguably wouldn't have had half its legacy without its gut-busting comedy. The 1984 original and its 1989 sequel brought together some of the best names in comedy at the time with such talents as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Rick Moranis imbuing their genius timing and larger-than-life personalities to the paranormal adventure.
Debra Jo Rupp And Topher Grace Kept A That '70s Show Tradition Alive In That '90s Show
"That '90s Show" certainly has a lot of fun playing around with references and nostalgia that audiences love, but then again, when a show's focus is specifically a period of time, that is probably not only expected but encouraged. As the next chapter after the events of its predecessor, "That 70s Show," this new series is all about Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and her teenage group of friends. However, much like the show that inspired it, Leia and her compatriots spend their time hanging out in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her grandparents.
