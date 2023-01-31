Read full article on original website
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big City Styles on West Chestnut was giving more than just haircuts. They were giving people a step in a new direction with new shoes for free. From the chair at Big City Styles, Barber Julius Wilkerson Jr. is making people look and feel good from their heads down to their toes.
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
tourcounsel.com
Fourth Street Live! | Social club in Louisville, Kentucky
Fourth Street Live! is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2) entertainment and retail complex located on 4th Street, between Liberty and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky. It is owned and was developed by the Cordish Company; it was designed by Louisville architects, Bravura Corporation. Fourth Street Live! first opened to the public on June 1, 2004, and all stores were completed for the grand opening on October 30, 2004. City planners hoped that the district would attract further commercial business development while providing an attractive entertainment venue for the city's hotel and tourist business as well as the local population.
bestattractions.org
Terrific Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is a city in Kentucky that lies on the Ohio River, with Indiana to its north. Whether you’re in town for a day or an entire weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the largest city in the state and is home to many places to visit. You can explore the city’s culture, check out its restaurants, enjoy local beer, or go on a haunted tour.
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
Wave 3
Search for Kentucky Derby Festival ‘Thundernator’ begins soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon. Information on this year’s Thundernator search will be shared with the public on Feb. 6. The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP...
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
wdrb.com
Clarksville developer hopes to turn page on former America's Best Motel property
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville developer wants to turn the page on a property in the town that has long associated with being a problem, and the group says apartments are the best option for its new chapter. Form G is looking to build a multi-family residential development called...
Wave 3
New pilot project begins in Louisville to create colorful downtown crosswalks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have an opportunity to create colorful crosswalks in downtown Louisville thanks to a new pilot project. The Community Crosswalks program, announced by the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning in collaboration with the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, is calling attention to four of Louisville’s major intersections.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Wave 3
House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening. The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it...
WLKY.com
Oddities and Curiosities Expo offers unusual collectibles at the Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You could find all things strange and unusual at the Kentucky Expo Center Saturday. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo featured more than 150 vendors and artists. Guests could find anything from Halloween-inspired artwork and antiques to taxidermy, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles. Artist Holly Denham said,...
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
