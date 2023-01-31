Read full article on original website
Nick
4d ago
police technology isn't reliable, infringed upon someone's home. and the penalty to the city police department is? automatic 10 million to the resident and a key to the city the police chief resigns.
Reply
3
Carol Seater
5d ago
no why would anybody foolishly give money to the Trump campaign nobody wants him to be president again once was enough..
Reply(4)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Galveston SWAT Team Wrecked an Innocent Family's Home. Then They Kept It From the City.
Police went silent on city officials following the botched raid that caused $5,000 in damages.
kurv.com
Teen Arrested After Entering Texas School Following Shooting
(AP) — Authorities say a teenager who had been involved in a shooting with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday the teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit. Late Thursday morning, one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer at an apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested there, but a third fled to the nearby high school. Authorities say the suspect was found inside the school’s auditorium, which had about 100 students. No injuries inside the school were reported.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station
Authorities need your help looking for these two suspects accused of killing and robbing a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize him? Man wanted for questioning after deadly shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting that took place in December. The person of interest is described as a Black man, medium height and build, with tied-back locks and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black Adidas jogging suit, red sweatpants, black shoes and glasses.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Family, subject of erroneous warrant demand apology from city of Galveston after botched raid
The family demands that the city covers the thousands of dollars worth of damage to their home and medical bills from glass piercing their feet and knees.
Judge sets over $1 million bond for Humble man who fled after allegedly killing his mom
Tyler Roenz was 17 years old when police say he fled to Nebraska and led officers on a chase with his dead mother's body in the trunk. About four months later, a judge set his bond for the four charges he faces.
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 4 shot at Texas City apartment, dogs maul man to death in Acres Homes, Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Four people were shot at the Savan Villas apartments in Texas City, off the Lowry Expressway, on Wednesday. Two children were there at the time, but we’re told they were unharmed. One...
HPD searching for clumsy robbers who hit convenience store in Houston's southside
While one of the suspects was taking money out of the cash register, the other grabbed several cartons of cigarettes, only to drop them on his way out. Video shows him struggling to pick them up.
fox26houston.com
La Marque murder: Arrest made after woman was found dead in house under construction
LA MARQUE, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of woman found dead at a house under construction in La Marque. Authorities tell FOX 26, Carlos Lara-Balcazar has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony. Officials said he is considered a...
Click2Houston.com
58 iPhones went missing from a Galveston County school district and this is who is responsible, authorities say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Clear Creek Independent School District lead network engineer is accused of stealing 58 iPhones from the district and shipping them to Russia and Uzbekistan. The alleged theft dates back to Oct. 18, 2021, when the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft from...
Click2Houston.com
9 people from the Houston area arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Department of Justice say nine people have been arrested after allegedly distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to the DOJ, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged with illegally...
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
NW Houston man mauled to death when neighbor's dogs got through his fence, HPD says
Police believe the victim was trying to protect his own dog from the aggressive canines when he was killed.
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
NBC News
580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18