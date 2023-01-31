ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples restaurant named among '100 Most Romantic' in U.S. by OpenTable

By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News
 5 days ago
A downtown Naples restaurant again has been named one of the most romantic restaurants in the country.

OpenTable — an influential national dining website — included Truluck's-Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab, 698 Fourth Ave. S., in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023."

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation and review service, annually releases the list that is culled from 13 million diner reviews and represents establishments from across the U.S., according to a news release.

The 2023 list includes 27 states, with California again taking the No. 1 spot with 13 restaurants. Arizona has nine restaurants, and Hawaii and Florida each totaled eight. Truluck's was the only Southwest Florida restaurant on the list.

Of the seven other Florida restaurants that made the OpenTable top 100, four were in Tampa and there was one each in Longboat Key, Jensen Beach and Key West.

Truluck's opened in 2004 and serves a menu of locally sourced seafood, including seasonal Florida stone crabs, pre-cracked for convenience.

This isn't the first time Truluck's has appeared on a national list. The restaurant made Tripadvisor's list of the "100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2020." Truluck's in 2020 ranked No. 23 out of 656 restaurants in Naples on Tripadvisor.

Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews of restaurants, last week released its annual Top 100 Restaurants in 2023 list. Thirteen Florida restaurants made the cut but none were from Southwest Florida.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

