Marco Island, FL

Marco Island man accused of threatening family pleads not guilty

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 5 days ago

A Marco Island man facing multiple charges after he threatened to shoot other household members when they refused to lend him money for narcotics pleaded not guilty Monday.

Officers with the Marco Island Police Department responded to the 800 block of Saturn Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in response to a disturbance involving James Brandon Lang, 47.

Lang's arraignment was initially slated Jan. 9, but was rescheduled after the state filed information on Jan. 11, court records indicate.

Prior coverage: Plea for narcotics dollars turns violent as Marco Island man threatens to shoot his family

Naples attorney hit-and-run: Date set to increase bond for Naples attorney accused in fatal crash

According to his arrest report, officers responded to a verbal disturbance at the address the night prior. The caller told authorities Lang was "huffing aerosol cans." On Dec. 16, Lang was upset because a relative refused to lend him money to purchase more inhalants.

The caller warned authorities that Lang was in the family's driveway, in his car, threatening to shoot the family.

As officers drove down the street with their emergency lights on, Lang approached them.

When officers began to pursue Lang, he drove his car through traffic without caution and nearly causing an accident, according to the affidavit.

Lang then made a hard right turn from North Collier Boulevard onto Amazon Court, causing the front left tire to become separate.

A second officer attempted to stop Lang on Castaways Street, but Lang swerved and pulled back into his family's driveway. Moments later, they arrested him at the residence.

When the two officers searched the car, they found about seven empty containers and a loaded 9 mm pistol. The handgun didn't have a round in the chamber, but the magazine was full, police said.

When they spoke with the relative, she told them Lang had continuously asked her throughout the day for money to be used for "smokes."

As officers attempted to perform field sobriety exercises, Lang began to complain about chest pain, the report indicates.

During the ambulance ride, Lang told an accompanying officer he frequently inhales the narcotics and passes out.

Officers discovered that Lang is a convicted Florida felon on state probation.

Officers charged him with fleeing and eluding; aggravated assault; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court records indicate he's next due in court March 30 for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Marco Island man accused of threatening family pleads not guilty

Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

