Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3
We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Wrestling photos: Blair vs. No. 1 Delbarton, Feb. 3, 2023
It’s No. 1 in the state vs. No. 1 in the country as Delbarton hosts Blair in a highly-anticipated matchup of New Jersey powers. Check out pictures from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Colonial Valley Conference, Jan. 27-Feb. 2
The season is going by in a flash. There are only a couple of weeks left before the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is seeded, and we continue to see eye-opening performances across the state. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Boys basketball: Solomon sets school-record with 50 points during Woodbury win
JaBron Solomon was unstoppable on Friday night. From the opening minutes, Solomon had it working for Woodbury and ended up setting a new school-record with 50 points during a 73-50 win over Audubon. Woodbury (16-4) jumped out to an early lead and extended in the second quarter. It outscored Audubon...
Boys ice hockey - Toms River South-East scores four unanswered to take 15th win
A three-goal second period started a massive comeback, propelling Toms River South-East to a 4-1 victory over Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck at the Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Ryan Fortunato and Brady Verdon scored to give Toms River East-South the lead, which was followed by a short-handed finish by...
