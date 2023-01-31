ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3

We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Wrestling photos: Blair vs. No. 1 Delbarton, Feb. 3, 2023

It’s No. 1 in the state vs. No. 1 in the country as Delbarton hosts Blair in a highly-anticipated matchup of New Jersey powers. Check out pictures from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
