Pitt County, NC

Comments / 14

Kimiyra Hobbs
4d ago

Free my bro he was scared for his life yall on the outside looking in save the negative comments if you don’t know what really happened

Reply(4)
3
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One killed in Pitt County shooting

BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
BETHEL, NC
cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel

Woman wants Pitt County Animal Shelter to be held accountable after she says it killed her dog. Destiny Daniels says after ten days of being quarantined here at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, her dog, Kaos, was killed before she was able to pick him up. Updated: 4 hours ago.
BETHEL, NC
wcti12.com

Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
GREENSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston authorities arrest second suspect in weekend shooting

A second suspect in a weekend shooting has been apprehended by authorities in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: On Thursday, Feb. 2, warrants were obtained for Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston for his involvement in Saturday’s shooting incident. Hooker was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 without incident and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder. He has been placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping in Beaufort Co.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Lary Mills Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate judge set his secured bond at $10,000. During Jones’ first court appearance Thursday, a district court judge increased […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in face in La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon. According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at […]
LA GRANGE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO arrest leads to kidnapping, rape charges

On Jan. 26, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Ricks Street in Washington, NC. The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and collected evidence. As a result of the investigation, Detectives charged Michael Lee Jones, age...
WASHINGTON, NC
WRAL

Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man

Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications. Updated: 3 hours ago. Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday.
NEW BERN, NC

