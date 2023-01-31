A second suspect in a weekend shooting has been apprehended by authorities in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: On Thursday, Feb. 2, warrants were obtained for Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston for his involvement in Saturday’s shooting incident. Hooker was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 without incident and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder. He has been placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO