David Lee VanGilder was called to the Lord on the morning of February 1, 2023 at the age of 88. Ethelyn, his loving and devoted wife of over 65 years, was by his side as he made his journey. David was born on May 22, 1934 as middle child to William “Mac” and Doris (Weaver) VanGilder. He and his siblings, William (Bill) and Beulah (Boots), were raised in Owings, West Virginia. Following graduation from Shinnston High School, where he played football and joined a local baseball team in Owings, he enlisted with the Navy and was stationed on the USS Witek. After serving, David attended carpentry school and electrician school where he acquired his electrician license. He worked as a Master Electrician with Barnes and Brass from 1960 until retiring in 1997. David and Ethelyn met while working at the Meadow Gold Dairy. They were married November 30, 1957 at Hammond Methodist Church in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Throughout their beautiful journey they attended many family reunions, church events, school sporting events, and recitals. They traveled to many places around the country to visit historic sites, friends and family, and music venues to watch country music artists. David was an avid West Virginia University sports fan and always asked if visitors would want to “watch the ball game.” David was an active member of Janes Memorial United Methodist Church with the United Methodist Men, church administration board, and ran the crafts table with Ethelyn at the Celebration of Mission Event for the Mon Valley District. His woodworking talent is well known in the regional church community and neighborhood. Creation of wooden baskets, jewelry boxes, peach seed jewelry, wooden bows, pineapples, and any other design he would think of were pieced with beautiful craftsmanship. In addition to his wife Ethelyn, David leaves behind a devoted family including three children: Rodney (Lois) VanGilder of Fairmont, Todd VanGilder of Mannington, and Julie Gregory of Clarksburg. Nine grandchildren: Zac Hardesty, Heather (Thom) McDonald, Meghann Gregory, Tara (Josh) Phillips, Mitchell (Britney) Gregory, David N. VanGilder, Ory (Eliza) Cercone-VanGilder, Chelsey Gregory, and Hadessah VanGilder. Six great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his sister, Beulah Reilly of Monticello, Florida. David will be joyfully greeted in Heaven by many including his parents, Mac and Doris, his brother William, his brother-in-law Gene, his daughter-in-law Connie, and many other friends and family members. The family extends their thanks to the many who committed their time to visiting and care over the past year. Those include the numerous kind neighbors, the Tennant and Belcastro families, Debbie Edwards, Margery Broadwater, the loving church family who brought him many puzzles to work on, and the loving nurses at Interim HealthCare and Amedisys Hospice. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, with Reverend Dr. Michael Richards presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family has entrusted arrangements to Burnside Funeral Home in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO