Shelby County, TN

2 arrested after woman allegedly beaten, forced to drink antifreeze in Tennessee

By Melissa Moon
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is recovering after allegedly being beaten for hours, kidnapped, forced to drink antifreeze and robbed.

The victim identified her boyfriend 22-year-old Tobie Hurd and 21-year-old Jacob Duboise as the men who held her at gunpoint.

An Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.

Dubois has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault. Hurd was charged with the facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping and the facilitation of aggravated robbery.

The victim told deputies she went to Hurd’s home in the 8000 block of Jack Bond Road and was attacked by Duboise, who accused her of stealing a gun.

The victim said Duboise kicked and punched her for two hours and cut her nose with a small knife.

The victim said she was forced into the backseat of a car with Duboise, who made her drink the antifreeze. She said Duboise was upset she was still alive.

She told police her boyfriend was driving the car, and the pair took her phone and bank cards and drove to different ATMs to get money.

Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham

The victim said they threw her out of the vehicle near Pleasant Ridge, and she was able to go to a nearby house and call 911.

The victim said two men in dark clothing and masks also showed up at the house on Jack Bond Road and stole her 2016 Dodge Charger.

Hurd was released from jail Monday on a $7,500 bond. Duboise is still locked up in the Shelby County Jail.

