West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
Black Bear Harvest Drops for 2022 in W.Va.
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Hunters in West Virginia harvested 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37 percent below the 2,756 bears killed in 2021. Hunters...
WTAP
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Efforts to add magistrate in Monongalia County continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State lawmakers are working to add another magistrate to Monongalia County during this legislative session. Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, is the lead sponsor on HB 3174, which was introduced last week and sent to the House Judiciary Committee. “It asks for a fifth magistrate to be...
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
Session is halfway there; tax cut is living on a prayer
As West Virginia’s regular legislative session reaches its halfway point this coming week, it’s clear there’s still a big gap on Gov. Jim Justice’s top priority, a 50 percent personal income tax reduction over three years. The governor has continued to barnstorm the state to promote...
Citizens pay group recommends pay increase for state lawmakers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending state lawmakers receive a $10,000 pay raise. The commission, which meets every four years as spelled out in the state Constitution, recently passed a resolution recommending lawmakers annual pay be increased to equal the per capita income in West Virginia. Commission Chairman Mike Hall, a former state lawmaker, told MetroNews that’s about $30,000.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
ridgeviewnews.com
WEST VIRGINIA STATE AUDITOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO BAN CHINA, RUSSIA, OTHER COUNTRIES OF CONCERN FROM IN TAX SALES
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
