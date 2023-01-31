ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
PETERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Black Bear Harvest Drops for 2022 in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Hunters in West Virginia harvested 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37 percent below the 2,756 bears killed in 2021. Hunters...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Efforts to add magistrate in Monongalia County continue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State lawmakers are working to add another magistrate to Monongalia County during this legislative session. Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, is the lead sponsor on HB 3174, which was introduced last week and sent to the House Judiciary Committee. “It asks for a fifth magistrate to be...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Session is halfway there; tax cut is living on a prayer

As West Virginia’s regular legislative session reaches its halfway point this coming week, it’s clear there’s still a big gap on Gov. Jim Justice’s top priority, a 50 percent personal income tax reduction over three years. The governor has continued to barnstorm the state to promote...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Citizens pay group recommends pay increase for state lawmakers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending state lawmakers receive a $10,000 pay raise. The commission, which meets every four years as spelled out in the state Constitution, recently passed a resolution recommending lawmakers annual pay be increased to equal the per capita income in West Virginia. Commission Chairman Mike Hall, a former state lawmaker, told MetroNews that’s about $30,000.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
WHEELING, WV
ridgeviewnews.com

WEST VIRGINIA STATE AUDITOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO BAN CHINA, RUSSIA, OTHER COUNTRIES OF CONCERN FROM IN TAX SALES

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy