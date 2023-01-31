ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Zoo says 2 monkeys missing from habitat found Tuesday

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ab6PX_0kXYNEah00

DALLAS (KXAN) — On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Zoo said two missing emperor tamarin monkeys have been found. On Monday, the zoo said the animals appeared to have been stolen.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found. DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo. They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening,” the zoo said in a statement.

Officials didn’t share where the monkeys were found.

The Dallas Police Department was investigating the incident. DPD previously believed the tamarins were taken from the habitat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0buC_0kXYNEah00
Dallas police released a photo of a person of interest in the missing monkey case. (Courtesy Dallas Police Department)

Police shared a photo of a person of interest in the case Tuesday morning. DPD said it was looking to speak with the man about the missing monkeys and asked the public for help identifying him.

Earlier this month, the zoo said a clouded leopard went missing from its habitat. It led to a zoo closure before the leopard was found later that day near the original habitat, the Dallas Zoo said.

PREVIOUS: Clouded leopard ‘intentionally’ released at Dallas zoo

Dallas police said the leopard case was caused by an intentionally cut opening at the habitat.

The zoo is closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of winter weather.

KXAN

KXAN

