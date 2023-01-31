ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45

By Eniola Longe
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cars, fire trucks and even tow trucks are losing control on the icy bridges in and around Austin.

One Central Texan, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.

Drivers speak out after icy conditions cause accidents on bridges, overpasses around Austin

Coming from Buda, Stone got on State Highway 45 to get to Bastrop but lost control of the vehicle. The car spun around, facing oncoming traffic, but eventually ended up by the embankment. In front of them was a fire truck that had also slid on the ice.

“We hit the bridge and it was just pure ice,” Stone said. “I was going slow, so we just kind of slowly spun around and slid into the barrier.”

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Central Texas ice storm

Stone called 911 to ask them to close off the roads because she was scared they would get hit by oncoming traffic that could not see them behind the fire truck.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9wYc_0kXYN8Na00
    Mary Stone was driving her friend for cancer treatment Jan. 31, 2023 when they got caught on icy roads (KXAN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMF6L_0kXYN8Na00
    Mary Stone shows her view as she’s been stuck on an SH 45 bridge after spinning out on the ice (KXAN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuuIz_0kXYN8Na00
    Mary Stone reacts to seeing a tow truck spin out in front of her Jan. 31, 2023 on SH 45 (KXAN Photo)

Another car went by Stone and she said it ended up in a ditch behind her car. Stone said everyone who made it past them eventually had to stop moving because of ice on the bridge. As she spoke to KXAN Tuesday morning, she described seeing in real-time a tow truck sliding.

“Oh my God, the tow truck just spun out,” she said, holding her hand over her mouth.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stone said an officer came by to see if they were OK and said he would try to get Stone and the fire truck out once the sand trucks arrived, Stone added. She described how he was sliding around as he walked to check on them.

Latest winter storm forecast

“Stay home. Just stay home,” Stone said. “You don’t want to be stuck and people can’t get to you.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

KXAN

