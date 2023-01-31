Alabama mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 11-month-old

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Monroe County mother accused of killing her 11-month-old child was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to officials with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 29, 2018, officers with the Excel Police Department were called to the Monroe County Hospital for a report of a dead child. When officers arrived they allegedly found visible injuries on Catalaya Kyles, 11 months old.

Bonita Cunningham, 33, was arrested and charged with murder. The affidavit said Catalaya died from blunt force trauma. The district attorney’s office said Catalaya had injuries including burns to her neck, heel and hand.

Cunningham was booked into the Monroe County Detention Facility and given a bond of $80,000. Her trial occurred in November 2022, when she was found guilty of murder.

Officials with the Monroe County DA’s office said on Friday, Jan. 27, a judge sentenced Cunningham to life in prison.

