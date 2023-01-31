ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

13 WHAM

Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor

Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
VICTOR, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on I-90

PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. The speed limit restriction of 45 mph was put in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to harsh winter weather conditions. Effective late Friday afternoon, the restriction has been lifted.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY
wesb.com

McKean, Cameron, Potter County EMS Awarded over $425k in Grants

Rep. Martin Causer announced Saturday that Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $425,000 in grants. The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
13 WHAM

Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County

Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning man accused of selling meth

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CORNING, NY
wesb.com

Local Fire and EMS Receive State Grants

A number of local fire and emergency services companies are getting grants from the State. The Shapiro Administration today announced the awarding of grants for the 2022-23 fiscal year by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. Among the local companies receiving funds are:. Bradford City Fire and EMS. Bradford...
BRADFORD, PA
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton

Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Police Release Names of Victims in Fatal Accident on I-86

ELLICOTT, NY – New York State Police have released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 86 Saturday. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers responded to an accident in the westbound lane of I-86 between exits 12 and 13 for a vehicle collision at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
JAMESTOWN, NY

