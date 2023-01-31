Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor
Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
Seneca Street closed following injury accident
According to the West Seneca Police Department, Seneca Street is closed in both directions between Kirkwood Drive and Burch Avenue.
wesb.com
PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on I-90
PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. The speed limit restriction of 45 mph was put in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to harsh winter weather conditions. Effective late Friday afternoon, the restriction has been lifted.
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
wesb.com
McKean, Cameron, Potter County EMS Awarded over $425k in Grants
Rep. Martin Causer announced Saturday that Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $425,000 in grants. The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
13 WHAM
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County
Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
Two hospitalized following crash on I-86 in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-86 in the Town of Angelica around 9 p.m. Monday.
MCSO: Deputies interrupt theft of Chase ATM in Scottsville
Deputies interrupted multiple men in the process of stealing an ATM from the Chase bank in the village of Scottsville early Thursday morning.
Buffalo fire leaves estimated $110,000 in damages
According to police, an early morning fire in a Buffalo residential structure has left an estimated $110,000 in damages.
NewsChannel 36
Corning man accused of selling meth
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
wesb.com
Local Fire and EMS Receive State Grants
A number of local fire and emergency services companies are getting grants from the State. The Shapiro Administration today announced the awarding of grants for the 2022-23 fiscal year by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. Among the local companies receiving funds are:. Bradford City Fire and EMS. Bradford...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton
Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
Man facing multiple charges following execution of search warrant in Hamburg
The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Wednesday in Hamburg.
Rochester resident arrested for vehicle theft, fleeing from police
33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office into an October 2022 incident.
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
yourdailylocal.com
Police Release Names of Victims in Fatal Accident on I-86
ELLICOTT, NY – New York State Police have released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 86 Saturday. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers responded to an accident in the westbound lane of I-86 between exits 12 and 13 for a vehicle collision at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
