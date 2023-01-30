Read full article on original website
AGENT 00WTF
1d ago
If you’re going to write an article about Medicare stick to the facts and don’t lie about enrollment effective dates to try to entice people into calling you. Any enrollment made on or after the eligibility date within the iep will be effective the first of the following month. Nobody has to wait several months unless they miss their iep. Then there’s the possibility of seps depending on the situation and of course aep and oep. This month makes 20 years in the industry for me and it disgusts me to see people use manipulative tactics to create sales opportunities.
