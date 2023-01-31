Funeral services for Tyre Nichols scheduled for Wednesday

Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Memphis’ Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Tyre Nichols’ funeral



Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church

70 N. Bellevue Blvd.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m.

To attend remotely, a livestream will air on Facebook and YouTube .

Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), will give Nichols’ eulogy; civil rights attorney Ben Crump is expected to deliver a call to action.

Nichols died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped and badly beaten by Memphis Police Department officers. Five MPD officers have been charged with second-degree murder; another two have also been relieved of duty.

President Joe Biden’s White House plans to send senior advisor for public engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms as well as senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Memphis for Wednesday’s service.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, are also expected to be in attendance.