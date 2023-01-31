ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Funeral services for Tyre Nichols scheduled for Wednesday

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGrPU_0kXYMLnz00

Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Memphis’ Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Tyre Nichols’ funeral

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
70 N. Bellevue Blvd.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m.
To attend remotely, a livestream will air on Facebook and YouTube .

Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), will give Nichols’ eulogy; civil rights attorney Ben Crump is expected to deliver a call to action.

Nichols died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped and badly beaten by Memphis Police Department officers. Five MPD officers have been charged with second-degree murder; another two have also been relieved of duty.

President Joe Biden’s White House plans to send senior advisor for public engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms as well as senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Memphis for Wednesday’s service.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, are also expected to be in attendance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy